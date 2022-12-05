BART approves fare grace period for brief trips that begin, end at same station

BART's governing board voted unanimously last week to grant a short-term grace period for the system's fare for trips that begin and end at the same station.

The $6.40 "excursion fare" has been part of BART's fare structure since the 1970s and is intended to prevent some forms of fare evasion and abuses of parking and charges a fare for BART riders who only want to experience the transit system without traveling to a destination.

The fare is charged regardless of whether a person rides a BART train or enters and exits a BART station within a short period of time.

While BART offers ways for riders to seek a refund or reimbursement for the fee, like asking a station agent to submit paperwork for a refund or seeking reimbursement through Clipper, BART officials argued the current process is "cumbersome."

The policy approved by BART's Board of Directors on Dec. 1 would offer a 30-minute grace period for the fee.