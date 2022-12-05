NNSA seeks public input on environmental impact statement for Livermore Lab

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) is set to hold public hearings this week to receive input on a draft document evaluating potential environmental impacts associated with the operation of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
The draft site-wide environmental impact statement (SWEIS) prepared by the NNSA analyzes the potential environmental impacts of specific alternatives for continuing LLNL operations for approximately the next 15 years, according to the NNSA's summary of the document.
"The continued operation of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) is critical to NNSA’s Stockpile Stewardship and Management Program, to prevent the spread and use of nuclear weapons worldwide, and to many other areas that may impact national security and global stability," the NNSA's summary reads.
The two alternatives the SWEIS analyzes include a "No-Action Alternative" and a "Proposed Action Alternative."
Under the No-Action Alternative, NNSA would continue current facility operations throughout LLNL in support of assigned missions. The No-Action Alternative also includes the construction of new facilities; modernization/upgrade/utility projects; and decontamination, decommissioning, and demolition of excess and aging facilities.
The Proposed Action includes the scope of the No-Action Alternative and an increase in current facility operations or enhanced operations that may require new or modified facilities and that are reasonably foreseeable over the next 15 years.
Continued re-investment would enable the Lab "to meet mission deliverables and sustain science, technology, and engineering excellence to respond to future national security challenges," according to the NNSA report.
Under both alternatives, the document also analyzes the new hybrid work environment due to an increase in telework at LLNL.
NNSA is holding a 60-day public comment period on the SWEIS, which includes two in-person public hearings in Livermore and Tracy this week.
The Livermore meeting is scheduled for Wednesday (Dec. 7) from 6-8:30 p.m. at Garré Vineyard & Winery located at 7986 Tesla Road. Copies of the draft SWEIS are available for review at the Livermore Public Library. The document is also available to view online.
There is also a virtual public hearing set for next Tuesday (Dec. 13) from 6-8 p.m. More information and access links can be found here.
