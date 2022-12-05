NNSA seeks public input on environmental impact statement for Livermore Lab

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) is set to hold public hearings this week to receive input on a draft document evaluating potential environmental impacts associated with the operation of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

The draft site-wide environmental impact statement (SWEIS) prepared by the NNSA analyzes the potential environmental impacts of specific alternatives for continuing LLNL operations for approximately the next 15 years, according to the NNSA's summary of the document.

"The continued operation of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) is critical to NNSA’s Stockpile Stewardship and Management Program, to prevent the spread and use of nuclear weapons worldwide, and to many other areas that may impact national security and global stability," the NNSA's summary reads.

The two alternatives the SWEIS analyzes include a "No-Action Alternative" and a "Proposed Action Alternative."

Under the No-Action Alternative, NNSA would continue current facility operations throughout LLNL in support of assigned missions. The No-Action Alternative also includes the construction of new facilities; modernization/upgrade/utility projects; and decontamination, decommissioning, and demolition of excess and aging facilities.