San Ramon Planning Commission to consider approving Trumark Townhomes project

San Ramon planning commissioners are set Tuesday to discuss whether to approve a proposed townhome project on Deerwood Drive, following the third required public hearing on the proposal at the commission level required by state law.

Trumark Townhomes would consist of 61 units on 4.1 acres at 2481 Deerwood Drive, with staff recommending that commissioners vote to approve the project if appropriate.

At the present phase, applicant Trumark Townhomes has submitted a development plan and other necessary applications, including applications for a General Plan amendment and rezoning of the property from office to residential and open space use.

Trumark Townhomes first proposed the project in February, resulting in several months of discussions by the city's Planning Commission and the Architectural Review Board, with the latter recommending final architectural review of the project to commissioners in August.

The project most recently came to the commissioners on Nov. 1, which marked the second public hearing of a minimum of three required under the state law Measure G.