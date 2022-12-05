News

San Ramon Planning Commission to consider approving Trumark Townhomes project

Also: City's first study session on Chevron Park redevelopment

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 5, 2022, 4:59 pm 0
Rendering of the 61-unit Trumark Townhomes project proposed for Deerwood Drive. (Image courtesy City of San Ramon)

San Ramon planning commissioners are set Tuesday to discuss whether to approve a proposed townhome project on Deerwood Drive, following the third required public hearing on the proposal at the commission level required by state law.

Trumark Townhomes would consist of 61 units on 4.1 acres at 2481 Deerwood Drive, with staff recommending that commissioners vote to approve the project if appropriate.

At the present phase, applicant Trumark Townhomes has submitted a development plan and other necessary applications, including applications for a General Plan amendment and rezoning of the property from office to residential and open space use.

Trumark Townhomes first proposed the project in February, resulting in several months of discussions by the city's Planning Commission and the Architectural Review Board, with the latter recommending final architectural review of the project to commissioners in August.

The project most recently came to the commissioners on Nov. 1, which marked the second public hearing of a minimum of three required under the state law Measure G.

While commissioners raised concerns about traffic congestion, collisions and speeding in the area at the previous meeting, the city's traffic engineer provided an analysis concluding that no additional road improvements would be necessary should the project move forward.

Commissioners also said at their previous meeting that they would like to see wildfire protections in place, with the applicants providing a wildfire prevention plan for consideration at the upcoming meeting.

If approved by the Planning Commission, the General Plan amendment and rezoning applications would come to the City Council before returning to the commission for final approval.

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 6). The agenda is available here.

* In other business, commissioners will hold a study session on the Bishop Ranch Chevron Park, which was purchased by Sunset Development in September, following the oil company's downsizing of its presence in San Ramon to a smaller Bishop Ranch office space earlier this year.

Jeanita Lyman
