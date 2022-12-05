Supervisors to consider allowing cannabis sales in county areas

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is set to consider an ordinance allowing the sale and delivery of non-flavored cannabis vaping products.

County staff is recommending passage and to direct the county health services department to develop a program designed to raise awareness about the dangers of youth cannabis vaping and curtail the illegal market, and return to the board with a recommended program with funding by the cannabis industry

Despite Californians in 2016 approving Proposition 64 to legalize adult recreational cannabis use (which was approved by more than 60 percent of county voters), supervisors in 2018 passed an ordinance regulating commercial cannabis activities.

The ordinance, which established standards for sale and delivery, also required anyone engaged in commercial cannabis activities or deliveries to obtain a county health permit, as well as other permits required by the county and state.

Contra Costa cities have allowed recreational cannabis vaping product sales, something that wasn't allowed in unincorporated areas.