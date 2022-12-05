News

Walnut Creek council to finalize rules and fees for permanent outdoor dining

Topics include types of structures, barriers, locations

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 5, 2022, 4:41 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday is set to finalize details of its outdoor dining policy to implement the new permanent policy it passed in June.

The council will finalize recommended design standards and a fee structure for downtown restaurants that added outdoor dining due to safety concerns during the pandemic.

The city's Planning Commission on Nov. 29 approved a resolution it sent to the council to amend the city's zoning ordinance to create a new overlay regulating outdoor dining.

Recommendations include making new rules governing permitted outdoor standalone dining structures in areas previously used by the city for parking. Staff is also recommending rules allowing outdoor dining on city-owned property or within the public right-of-way, with the addition of a city-approved barrier or fencing.

The council will also consider rules for private dining patios and privately-owned parking lot dining patios.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The Walnut Creek City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 6) at the city hall council chamber, at 1666 N. Main St. in Walnut Creek. The meeting can be joined at www.zoom.us, webinar ID 829 8988 4013, passcode 001097.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Walnut Creek council to finalize rules and fees for permanent outdoor dining

Topics include types of structures, barriers, locations

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 5, 2022, 4:41 pm

The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday is set to finalize details of its outdoor dining policy to implement the new permanent policy it passed in June.

The council will finalize recommended design standards and a fee structure for downtown restaurants that added outdoor dining due to safety concerns during the pandemic.

The city's Planning Commission on Nov. 29 approved a resolution it sent to the council to amend the city's zoning ordinance to create a new overlay regulating outdoor dining.

Recommendations include making new rules governing permitted outdoor standalone dining structures in areas previously used by the city for parking. Staff is also recommending rules allowing outdoor dining on city-owned property or within the public right-of-way, with the addition of a city-approved barrier or fencing.

The council will also consider rules for private dining patios and privately-owned parking lot dining patios.

The Walnut Creek City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 6) at the city hall council chamber, at 1666 N. Main St. in Walnut Creek. The meeting can be joined at www.zoom.us, webinar ID 829 8988 4013, passcode 001097.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.