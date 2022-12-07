Community Briefs: County education office's annual report out | 'Santa on a Fire Truck' | Symphonic concert | Library book sale

The report aims to outline the accomplishments of districts and schools, the CCOE announcement said, as well as provide information on how schools within in the county are spending money and seeking to support vulnerable students.

"The annual report serves as our accountability report to the community -- highlighting how we serve our students and their families as well as school districts and educators in our county," county Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey said. "I'm very proud of the programs and services we provide throughout the county and am always looking at what we do well and what we can improve. I hope you find the report to be a resource for you and your family."

The Contra Costa County Office of Education's annual report is now available for the public to review, according to a Dec. 6 announcement from the office.

Proceeds from the sale of a range of half-priced items including new and used books of all kinds, especially oriented towards this season's holidays, as well as a range of gifts, will go to benefit San Ramon libraries.

Holiday shoppers in the Tri-Valley will have one more local option at their disposal this weekend, with the San Ramon Valley Library Foundation's Book, DVD, and Gift Sale this weekend.

The show is scheduled for next Friday (Dec. 16) from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $9, with children $12 and under receiving free admission.

"For over three decades, the San Ramon Symphonic Band has been noted for making great music for delighted audiences. With dedicated and talented local musicians, the Symphonic Band performs seasonal, holiday, marches and Pops concerts throughout the year," event organizers said.

The longstanding San Ramon Symphonic Band is set to take to the stage at the Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center next week.

The San Ramon event is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 10), with the ride coming to a stop at 6 p.m. in order for firefighters and the guest of honor to greet and take photos with community members through 8 p.m. The Danville event will follow the same schedule the subsequent weekend, on Dec. 17.

Community Briefs: County education office's annual report out | 'Santa on a Fire Truck' | Symphonic concert | Library book sale