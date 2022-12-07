Dublin High planning to celebrate holiday season and community

This Wednesday the campus of Dublin High School will get a lot brighter -- and more festive -- as school staff prepare to host the second annual holiday tree lighting ceremony.

Visitors can partake in a variety of activities and watch the 70-foot redwood tree get lit up from 5-7 p.m on the school grounds. Attendees of the event will also be able to enjoy live musical performances from the Dublin High choir and jazz bands.

School officials have stated the event is a celebration not just of Christmas but of Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and other winter holidays. Last year's ceremony was largely regarded as a success among school leaders and community members alike, prompting the second year activities to expand.

It has "served as a place of celebration, remembrance, and diversity for the Dublin community," said DUSD representative Chip Dehnert.

The redwood tree is expected to have over 3,000 lights placed on it and will stand in the middle of the school campus.