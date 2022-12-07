Pleasanton Preps: Getting ready for coverage of winter sports

Along the football lines, Bruce Baesemann -- the photographer for Foothill football -- sent me a link to pictures of every Foothill game. These were not used just for Foothill, but Amador and in the Tri-Valley Preps Playbook each week.

For starters the two football coaches, Danny Jones at Amador and Greg Haubner at Foothill, make themselves available seven days a week -- yes, even on Sundays -- and they truly get what it means to get their athletes recognition.

But before we get to what I am looking for from winter sports, I want to give a shout-out to those who were invaluable in getting me results for the fall. Those who took the time helped us get recognition for those athletes that work so hard.

That means it is time to start submitting results from the teams at Amador Valley and Foothill for basketball, soccer and wrestling.

With the completion of the CIF State Championship football bowl games this weekend, the fall season is in the past and it is full steam into the winter season.

Please understand I don't expect the coaches to be tasked with this, but rather would have a parent volunteer step and give us 15 minutes a week to help.

I tried -- I try every year -- putting out columns that list how easy it is to help, but it is as if the other sports don't even exist.

I did get some results occasionally from Amador girls' volleyball, and Amador girls water polo coach Tim Reilly and Esther Mullikin, a parent of a player, got me results throughout the season, with Reilly always available to talk when I needed to chat.

Moving on to volleyball, longtime Foothill coach Dusty Collins goes above and beyond. For as many years as I can remember, Collins religiously submits the results each week for his girls' team in the fall and the boys' team in the spring: win or lose.

Basketball: This is easily the least amount of work to get me results each week. There is always a scorebook and all that needs to be done is take a picture of both sides, making sure the final score and players names are legible. Send the pictures and you are done.

Every season I promise myself I won't write this again, but then I get angry -- angry and confused -- as to why so many people are unwilling to make any effort to help their kids and their teammates get the recognition they deserve.

These people have their heads so far stuck in the sand it makes me laugh. They came up for air and fired off an email complaining. When I explain why that is the case and how they can help get me results, I never hear from them again.

Let's not forget the usual complaints I get about when a certain team is not getting any coverage and questioning my integrity.

Here is the information to send it to: Dennis Miller at [email protected] Your deadline is Sunday at noon for the week of results. If you send it earlier, that is awesome!

Finally, we are also looking for pictures. I see someone taking shots at almost every game, and it cannot be a big ask in this digital age to fire off a couple shots and send them to me.

The best part is you don't need to write a story -- that's my job! Just send the results and we take care of the rest.

Wrestling: A bit more work. Let's focus on tournaments. Send me the wrestlers and how they fared, with the results of their matches and how they finished.

Soccer: Final score, who scored for you, as well as assists, and any big plays or players. Boom -- 10 minutes tops and the kids are the winners.

