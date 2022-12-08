News

Driver dies in wreck at I-580/I-680 interchange in Dublin

3rd fatal crash in Tri-Valley since Thanksgiving Day

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 8, 2022, 8:03 am
A man was killed after crashing his car at the interchange of interstates 580 and 680 in Dublin early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

(Courtesy CHP)

The situation unfolded at about 3:10 a.m. Thursday when a 2001 BMW 540i traveling westbound on I-580 tried to take the ramp to northbound I-680, but "due to the vehicle’s excessive speed, the BMW lost control and crashed into the concrete divider-wall and overturned," according to CHP-Dublin Officer Tyler Hahn,

When CHP officers arrived at the wreckage, they found the driver – a 31-year-old man whose name was not released – unresponsive in the sedan while still restrained by the seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hahn.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation, and officers do not yet know whether DUI was a factor, according to Hahn.

The off-ramp from westbound I-580 to I-680 northbound was closed from 3:48 a.m. until 5:07 a.m. to accommodate the CHP investigation. There was minimal impact to traffic, Hahn said.

This marked the third consecutive week with a fatal crash for the Tri-Valley, following a deadly head-on collision on Altamont Pass Road on Thanksgiving Day and a high-speed rollover crash down an I-580 embankment east of Livermore on Nov. 29.

