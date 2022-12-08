Dublin police set to honor deputy killed in the line of duty 24 years ago

Dublin Police Services this weekend will recognize a somber anniversary with a memorial tree lighting in honor of John Monego, an Alameda County sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty during a robbery in progress at a restaurant in Dublin in 1998.

"This year marks the 24th anniversary of Deputy Monego's ultimate sacrifice," Dublin police Capt. Nate Schmidt told the Weekly. "It is important that we never forget Deputy Monego's dedication to this community and is a reminder that the men and women of Dublin police continue to put their lives on the line to ensure the safety of this city."

Monego, a 33-year-old sheriff's deputy assigned to DPS, was the second officer to arrive on-scene to investigate a 911 hangup at the Outback Steakhouse on Regional Street late at night on Dec. 11, 1998. Unbeknownst to Monego, the hangup call actually came during a strong-arm robbery with hostages.

The first deputy to respond to the restaurant had gone inside to investigate but she was overpowered by the three robbers, who took her gun, according to the "Officer Down Memorial Page," which honors law enforcement personnel killed on duty nationwide and retells their stories.

As Monego approached the front door, one of the robbers opened fire through a glass window, striking the deputy in the chest just above his protective vest. As Monego fell, the shooter walked outside and shot the deputy five more times at close range.