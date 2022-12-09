New restaurant opening in City Center Bishop Ranch

San Ramon's City Center Bishop Ranch is set to be home to a popular Bay Area restaurant group's unique take on a classic dish that aims to pay homage to its origins.
The Omakase Restaurant Group, known for its Michelin-rated San Francisco restaurants including its namesake sushi bar as well as Okane and Niku Steakhouse, developed Dumpling Time as a more casual option and creative outlet for its top chefs, with the popular Bay Area chain opening its first Tri-Valley location on Saturday (Dec. 10).
"Like its sister restaurants in San Francisco, San Jose and Berkeley, Dumpling Time Bishop Ranch captures the joy of Asian dumpling traditions as imagined through a California lens," a spokesperson for the group wrote in a press release.
In addition to offering ambitious food in a casual environment, Dumpling Time is known for showcasing the process of making their signature dish before guests' eyes, aiming to offer a glimpse into the longstanding tradition of dim-sum eateries.
As a more modern twist, the full bar within the City Center location will aim to offer unique cocktails designed specifically to compliment the classic and fusion dishes, as well as a range of teas as non-alcoholic options.
City Center officials first announced Dumpling Time's plans to come to San Ramon last September as part of its new tenant lineup. While the addition was made with the goal of rounding out and increasing dining options at the expanding shopping center and gathering area, the location was also designed to physically complement the existing architecture.
"The space highlights the work of many local artisans who supplied the raw materials, namely wood, cane, and metals for the concept, helping to make the Dumpling Time a chic, community destination," Omakase Group officials said.
The upcoming opening will mark Dumpling Time's sixth location, coming on the heels of its East Bay debut in Berkeley and South Bay debut in San Jose this year. The three locations are the only ones within the Omakase Group operating outside of San Francisco.
Dumpling Time will begin operating in City Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays.
