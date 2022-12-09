New restaurant opening in City Center Bishop Ranch

San Ramon's City Center Bishop Ranch is set to be home to a popular Bay Area restaurant group's unique take on a classic dish that aims to pay homage to its origins.

The Omakase Restaurant Group, known for its Michelin-rated San Francisco restaurants including its namesake sushi bar as well as Okane and Niku Steakhouse, developed Dumpling Time as a more casual option and creative outlet for its top chefs, with the popular Bay Area chain opening its first Tri-Valley location on Saturday (Dec. 10).

"Like its sister restaurants in San Francisco, San Jose and Berkeley, Dumpling Time Bishop Ranch captures the joy of Asian dumpling traditions as imagined through a California lens," a spokesperson for the group wrote in a press release.

In addition to offering ambitious food in a casual environment, Dumpling Time is known for showcasing the process of making their signature dish before guests' eyes, aiming to offer a glimpse into the longstanding tradition of dim-sum eateries.

As a more modern twist, the full bar within the City Center location will aim to offer unique cocktails designed specifically to compliment the classic and fusion dishes, as well as a range of teas as non-alcoholic options.