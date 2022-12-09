San Ramon Valley High playing in state football championship bowl Saturday

The 2022 high school season finally comes to an end this weekend as the CIF State Football Championship Bowl Games take place, and our North Coast Section will be well represented this week, including San Ramon Valley High School on Saturday.

All games are taking place at Saddleback Junior College in Mission Viejo. Action starts Friday with a pair of games that have local interest.

At 4 p.m. McClymonds out of Oakland will face Mater Dei for the 2-AA title. Mack advanced to the title game with a 49-35 win over Lemoore.

At 8 p.m. De Le Salle will face Lincoln of San Diego in the 1-AA championship. The Spartans advanced to the title game with a 17-14 win over Folsom, avenging a 24-20 loss earlier in the season too Folsom.

There are a pair of NCS teams in battle on Saturday.