San Ramon Valley High playing in state football championship bowl Saturday

Also: Check out the EBAL Fall All-League teams

by Dennis Miller / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 9, 2022, 1:34 am
San Ramon Valley QB Luke Baker -- a first team All-EBAL selection -- and his SRV teammates will play for a CIF State title Saturday. (Photo by Bruce Baesemann)

The 2022 high school season finally comes to an end this weekend as the CIF State Football Championship Bowl Games take place, and our North Coast Section will be well represented this week, including San Ramon Valley High School on Saturday.

All games are taking place at Saddleback Junior College in Mission Viejo. Action starts Friday with a pair of games that have local interest.

At 4 p.m. McClymonds out of Oakland will face Mater Dei for the 2-AA title. Mack advanced to the title game with a 49-35 win over Lemoore.

At 8 p.m. De Le Salle will face Lincoln of San Diego in the 1-AA championship. The Spartans advanced to the title game with a 17-14 win over Folsom, avenging a 24-20 loss earlier in the season too Folsom.

There are a pair of NCS teams in battle on Saturday.

San Ramon Valley faces Granite Hills at 12 noon for the 2-A championship game. The Wolves advanced to the finals with a rain-soaked 19-17 win over Marin Catholic.

High scoring Pittsburg faces Liberty-Bakersfield for the 1AA championship. Pitt advanced to the game with a convincing 35-14 win over Manteca.

EBAL Fall All-League teams

The East Bay Athletic League winter sports are all underway, with the Fall season, except for the CIF State Football Bowl games, in the rearview mirror!

That leaves it as the time to share the All-EBAL teams by sport. There is no standard set process for selection of the teams, with each sport setting their own procedures.

Here are the selections by sport, with all the lists coming from the EBAL website. Enjoy!

Football

Mountain Division

Co-Offensive MVPs: QB-Luke Baker (San Ramon Valley, Jr.), Christian Aguilar (Clayton Valley, Sr.)

Co-Defensive MVPs: DL-Cooper Flannagin (De La Salle, Sr.), Brady Nassar (Amador Valley, Sr.).

First Team (by team)

California: S-Devan Love, Jr.

Amador Valley: LB-Miles Tucker, Sr.

Monte Vista: DB-Jacob Chong, Sr; WR-Zach Diebner, Sr; LB-Ben Meineke, Sr.

Clayton Valley: LB-Joey Mourad, Sr; S-Charles Cox, Sr; DE-Anthony Lucero, Sr; C-Casey Forester, Sr; WR-Davin Amos, Jr; RB-Micah Avery, Jr; OL-Richard McKay, Sr., Jordan Palega, Jr; WR-Henry Phifer, Jr.

San Ramon Valley: OL-Laird Wheeler, Sr. Julian Cambra, So; DB-Caleb Padrid, Sr; WR Trevor Scott, Sr; LB-Marco Jones, So.

De La Salle: DB-Jonathon Guerro, Jr. Journey McKay, Sr; OL-Derek Thompson, Sr; Cooper Powers, Sr; Joey Manzone, Sr; Stef Bakiev, Sr. RB-Charles Greer, Sr; K-Spencer Brien, Sr.

Second Team

California: DL-Brody Bartusch, Sr; DE-Cole Fokas, Jr. Ofa Hingano, Sr.

Amador Valley: K/P-Riley Balch, Sr; RB- Jake Goldsworthy, Jr; OL-AJ Johnson, Sr.

Monte Vista: DB: Brayden Breedlove, Jr; OL-Nick Jensen, Sr; LB-Sammy Broughton, Sr; QB-Matteo Congdon, Jr.

Clayton Valley: RBL-Nick Khashabi, Sr.; OL-Isaiah Mejia, Sr; DL-Jake Morris, Sr; LB-Jake Dern, Sr. San

Ramon Valley: OL-Nico Jimenez, Sr; TE Zach Dodson, Jr; DL-Riley Gann, Sr; DB-John Pau Mendoza, Jr.

De La Salle: DL-Dylan Greeson, Sr.; LB-Drew Cunningham, Jr; DB-Jaden Jefferson, Fr.; OL-Tommy Rainsford, Sr; DB-Grant Wells, Sr.

Valley Division

Offensive MVP: WR-Chris Lawson, Foothill, So.

Defensive MVP: DB-Chris Lawson, Foothill, So.

First Team

Foothill: RB/LB-Samear Lattier, Jr; LT-Jackson Brayden, Sr; RG-Ryley Flynn, Sr; LG-Rory Grady, Sr; RB/K/Spec-Jensen McMillian, Sr; DE-Kade Millard, Sr; DL-Josh Taylor, Jr.

Granada: QB-Quinn Boyd, Jr; WR/DB-Kekoa Barcinas, Sr; WR/DB-Christian Clouser, Jr.

Livermore: OL-Ashton Basewell, Sr; QB-Tyler Trudeau, Sr; WR-DJ Johnson, Sr; DB-Elijah Hodgers, Sr; WR-Justin York, Sr. Dublin: WR-Adam Moore, Sr; RB-Brady Steadman, Sr; OL-Josh Lijesen, Sr; OL-Ben Florkowski, Sr; OL-Cooper Karnes, Sr; OL-Kavin Glidden, Sr; LB-Troy Matheny, Jr. Dougherty Valley: RB-Aryan Guar, Sr.

Second Team

Foothill: QB-Erik Olsen, Jr; WR-Luke Haviley, Sr; WR-Michael O’Donghue, So.

Granada: OL/DL-Logan Tucker, Sr; OL-Thomas Schnapp, Sr.

Livermore: OL-Eric Asvitt, Sr; OL-Xavier Thorpe, Jr.; LB-Daltin Silva, Sr.

Dublin: OL-Kyle Nguyen, Sr; LB-John Ortiz, Jr; QB-Angel Barraza, Sr. Dougherty Valley: OL-Omaid Rahimi, Sr; LB-Joseph, Jr.

Girls’ Volleyball

== B Player of the Year: == Audrey Ross (San Ramon Valley, Sr)

First Team: Paige Bennett (Foot, Jr.), Katie Salonga (Foot, Jr.), Taylor Ford (MV, Sr.), Charlotte Kelly (AV, So.), Morgan Doetz (SRV, Sr.), Maddy Doolittle (MV, Sr.), Rachel Grier (Dub, Sr.).

Second Team: Kaycie Burdick (Foot, So.), Abigail Krause (MV, Sr.), Amrit Dhaliwal (MV, Jr.), Natalie Peete (Cal, Sr.), Bella Ehrlich (Car, So.), Katie O’Sullivan (AV, Jr.), Sam Riter (AV, Sr.).

Honorable Mention: Iris Buttles (SRV, Sr.), Maddie Connelly (SRV, Jr.), Lucy Chertock (SRV, So.), Lauren Fitzgerald (SRV, Sr.), Brooke Johnson (Cal, Jr.), Lilia Kowssari (DV, Sr.), Sarah Tan (DV, Sr.), Riley Butikofer (Liv, Sr.), Brielle Rodrigues (Dub), Samantha Wang (Dub), Madison May (AV, Sr.), Shelby Santos (Car).

Boys’ Water Polo

Player of the Year: Tim Kerr, San Ramon Valley, Sr.

First Team: Trevor Alamillo (SRV, Sr.), Jay Hubbard (DLS, Jr.), Nicholas Borden (SRV, Sr.), Charlie Davis (MV, Sr.), Jack Richards (DLS, Sr.), Tyler Layman (DLS, Sr.), Dominic Brown (DLS, Sr.), Carsten Peters (DLS, Sr.)

Second team: Nick Ironside (Cal, Sr.), Caden Polleau (MV, Jr.), Quin Hoffman (Foot, So.), Evan Grell (AV, Sr.), Aiden Berry (Cal, So.), Wyatt Rantz (MV, Sr.), Sawyer Jones (SRV, Jr.), Noah Cole (AV, Sr.).

Honorable Mention: Aiden Chirica (Liv, Jr.), Kylo Fukazawa (Dub, Jr.), Jack Davis (Gra, Sr.), Kyle Chun (DV, Jr.), Nathan Thompson (Liv, Jr.), Cameron Jones (Foot, Jr.), Evan Hoffman (Foot, Jr.), Sawyer Thorsden (Foot, So.), Derek Wickander (Gra), Eli Nguyen (DV, Jr.), Anthony Rocha (Dub, Fr.).

Girls’ Water Polo

Player of the Year: Erin Brown (Amador Valley, Sr.)

First Team: Sarah Wright (Car, Fr.), Abby Order (Car, Jr.), Josie Haast (Car, Fr.), Malie Turner (MV, Jr.), Lily Ridley (MV, Sr.), Evelyn McLaughlin (AV, Sr.), Avery Flagg (SRV, Jr.), Kate Harris (AV, Sr.).

Second team: Morgan Hoffman (SRV, Jr.), Mia Chen (MV, Sr.), Rachel Kral (SRV, Jr.), Sienna Lewis (Cal, Sr.), Clara O’Connor (Car, Fr.), Brynn Tully (Car, Jr.), Alyson Lloyd (Gra, Sr.), Elizabeth Williams (Foot, Sr.).

Honorable Mention: Mia Harrison (Gra, So.), Zoe Esquivel (Dub, Jr.), Julianne Stark (MV, Jr.), Kylie Thomsen (Cal, Sr.), Aliana Bertera (Dub, So.), Makenzie Duffin (Liv), Malana Island (Liv).

Boys’ Cross Country

First Team: Roland Ruckmann-Barnes (Gra, Sr.), Trey Caldwell (DLS, So.), Ethan Miller (MV, Sr.), Dheera Gurusamy (Gra, Sr.), Shane Badcock (DV, Sr.), Eshaan Singh (Gra, Jr.), Nathan Manesh (Dub, Sr.)

Second Team: Liam Manley (Gra, Sr.), Luther Hart (Gra, Sr.), Erik Bromley (Gra, Sr.), Noor Tozul Ahmad (DV, So.), Farin Soriano (Gra, Sr.), Jake Walton (Gra, Sr.), Owen Brandeis (MV, So.)

Honorable Mention: Daniel Municio (DV, Sr.), Prithvij Rajesh (AV, Jr.), Jake Pederson (MV, Sr.), Draven Grondona (MV, Sr.), Arran Gill-Gulati (AV, So.), Brian Kirrane (Cal, Sr.), Advait Jagannathan (Dub, Sr.).

Girls’ Cross Country

First Team: Medha Gowda (Dub, Sr.), Sabrina Noriega (DV, So.), Alexandra Powell (MV, So.), Liana Lee (DV, Jr.), Katelyn Espino (Foot, Jr.), Kerrigan Sauder (Gra, So.), Allie Turns (MV, So.).

Second Team: Melia Preenton (Dub, So.), Maraki Amare (MV, Jr.), Kendall Foxworthy (Car, Jr.), Elissa Delgado (Dub, Sr.), Mia Lnennicka (Gra), Jana Barron (Gra, Jr.), Evelyn Ruckmann-Barnes (Gra, Jr.).

Honorable Mention: Lanie Hempel (Liv, Fr.), Tessa Jennings (AV, Jr.), Alexis Rosenberg (Gra, Sr.), Abby Stein (Gra, So.), Kacie Wong (AV, Fr.), Dahlia Versteeg (AV, Sr.), Mary DeMartini (Car, Sr.).

Girls’ Golf

EBAL MVP: Emily Luo (Monte Vista).

First Team: Michelle Ho (DV), Sophia Bardunias (MV), Sammie Miller (Car), Nikita Jadhav (AV), Rayne Ripperger (MV), Chloe Ku (DV).

Second Team: Morgan Gamble (Car), Megan Nix (MV), Aditi Balakrishna (Foot), Mia McDowell (SRV), Sam Reyes (Car), Mya Chan (MV), Emily Shi (Gra).

Honorable Mention: Chloe Stizmann (Car), Rhea Shetty (DV), Natalie Park (Dub), Iris Kim (Dub), Ishanvi Velagapudi (Cal), Riley Jiang (DV).

