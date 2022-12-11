County elections department will recount two races

Contra Costa County's elections department isn't done counting after all.

The county elections office has received two recount requests for races from the Nov. 8 election. The first concerns the Antioch District 1 City Council race, which Tamisha Torres-Walker won over Joy Motts by three votes. The second is for the Richmond District 2 City Council race, which ended in a tie between Andrew Butt and Cesar Zepeda.

Zepeda ended up winning a drawing of sealed envelopes, akin to a coin toss, in Richmond last week.

California law allows any voter to request a recount. For single-county races, a request for a recount must be made within five days of the county canvass/certification. No reason is required.

"Our office conducted expanded manual tally audits for these two close races, which were attended by the affected candidates and media representatives. These audits were done above and beyond the state requirements and at the county elections division's cost," Debi Cooper, Contra Costa County's clerk-recorder-registrar, said in a statement. "Our staff has done an excellent job and I am confident in their work."