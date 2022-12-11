San Ramon debuts e-bike/e-scooter program

Officials with the city of San Ramon and the e-scooter company Bird announced the debut of a partnership between the two entities that aims to increase local transit options and attract commuting residents.

The pilot program that launched last week means that 150 e-scooters and e-bikes are now available for rental at a number of "nests" scattered throughout the city.

The vehicles provided by Bird and the company's technological infrastructure mean "the capability to define safe operation, and to monitor and control the fleet in real time, including setting slow speed zones and no-parking zones with unprecedented accuracy," Chris Weeks, the city's division manager of transportation, said in a statement on Dec. 7.

Weeks added that the programming options include the ability to enforce speed zones via the use of geo-fencing.

"When the Bird vehicles are operated in these zones, the vehicle communicates with the user using a digital dashboard on the scooter, then automatically adjusts to the parameters set for the zone," Weeks said. "This allows the operator to create custom speed limits and zones that are completely off limits to the vehicles. This capability allows for special storage areas called 'nests' that allow orderly storage of vehicles when not in use."