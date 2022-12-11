SRVUSD board approves union contracts

"As the board will recall, the three-year agreement between the district and the San Ramon Valley Education Association that was last in place sunsetted on 6/30 of last year, so in preparation for negotiating a new successor agreement the parties jointly sunshined their initial proposal for negotiations last year in April," assistant superintendent Keith Rogenski said at the Oct. 18 board meeting.

Educators and classified staff in unions representing workers at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District are seeing an 8.5% pay raise, along with additional benefits, following unanimous votes by the school board at its past two meetings.

"It's a great place for us to be and it's great to be working with our employee associations to make best use of not being in a structural deficit," Mintz said.

The result of this for the district, he added, was that the funding provided by the state this year had eliminated an ongoing structural deficit in district finances for the first time in years. Although he said he was concerned about the longevity of this financial support from the state, it meant that the district was able to meet the needs of school employees and educators outlined in the new agreements.

"In addition to thanking the collaboration of all the players on the bargaining teams and behind the scenes, I do want to -- I don't do this very often -- thank the state of California for finally providing us with some ongoing dollars, not just one-time dollars as we've seen for the last few years, which allowed us a lot more flexibility in terms of doing what was right for our employees," Mintz said.

Outgoing Board President Ken Mintz, a longtime SRVUSD trustee who is set to be replaced by newcomer Jesse vanZee in the Area 1 seat at the end of his term this year, echoed the sentiments of Clark and other trustees, adding that he was also grateful for funding decisions at the state level.

"This agreement is a great example of what we can do when we sit down together and focus on the best interests of all the students in the district, so thanks to everybody that was involved," Board Member Shelly Clark said.

In the next board meeting on Nov. 15, SRVEA President Laura Finco said she was grateful for, and encouraged by, the board's approval of renewed agreements with her union as well as CSEA.

"If the district's projected ADA (average daily attendance) and revenue assumptions come in lower than expected, the district may need a plan to address any deficit," she continued. "We encourage the district to be prudent in its spending, and mindful that any further negotiated settlements could cause the district to look at implementing additional reductions."

"Based on the district's multi-year projection, the CCCOE agrees with the district's certification that the district can afford this salary settlement agreement," said Denise Porterfield, CCCOE deputy superintendent of business and administrative services in a letter to the district.

The votes on both union agreements came after both the disclosure of their provisions, as well as disclosure required under Assembly Bill 1200 that requires the district's funding decisions to be reviewed at the county level, in this case by the Contra Costa County Office of Education.

The most immediate benefits of the new contracts for union members are an 8.5% pay raise retroactive to July 1 and a one-time payment worth 1% of employees' annual salaries as of Nov. 1.

"You sitting here this evening are the ones who accepted the challenge to move past the way that things had always been done and take a chance on doing things a little differently so that our students could benefit from a true partnership with labor, not only SRVEA, but CSEA and SEIU as well," Finco said in her report ahead of the board's vote on the CSEA contract.

SRVUSD board approves union contracts

8.5% pay raise in effect for teachers, classified workers