Storer selected as Danville mayor for 2023

Newly reappointed Stepper to serve as vice mayor

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 11, 2022, 9:19 pm 0
Danville Town Council members Robert Storer and Karen Stepper were picked as the town's new mayor and vice mayor for the upcoming year, respectively, following their appointment to the body for additional four-year terms.

Robert Storer, new mayor of Danville. (Photo courtesy Town of Danville)

Storer takes the mayoral reins from Newell Arnerich, who was appointed to the position for 2022, with Stepper stepping into Storer's previous position as vice mayor. The mayor in Danville is selected from among the five council members typically on an annual basis, rather than being directly elected by town voters.

The new positions will mark the start of both council members new four-year terms, which they were appointed to in a Town Council vote rather than appearing on November's ballot after no challengers filed for candidacy against them.

Prior to beginning his tenure on the council in 2009, Storer served three terms on the town's Planning Commission starting in 2000. The upcoming year will mark his third time serving as mayor, having held the title in 2019 and 2014.

Stepper was elected to the council in 2002 and has served as mayor four times herself, in 2006, 2011, 2016 and 2020. Prior to her tenure on the council, she was a trustee on the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education.

"It's an important job and an important role, and we are very proud to have the two of you come back with your experience and your incredible leadership skills to help guide … for what next year will be a challenging year as we deal with some of the state challenges they put upon us, and that's a polite way to say that," 2022 Mayor Newell Arnerich said at the town's Mayor Installation and Community Awards Ceremony on Dec. 6.

The Danville mayoral rotation happens annually, with Storer and Stepper set to stay in their positions until their successors are selected next year. Both are set to remain on the Town Council until 2026 under the fresh terms they were appointed to.

Jeanita Lyman
