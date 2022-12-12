News

Coroner IDs man killed in crash at I-580/I-680 interchange

Circumstances remain under CHP investigation

by Keith Burbank / Bay City News Service

A man killed early Thursday on a Dublin freeway off-ramp was identified as 31-year-old Castro Valley resident Nicholas Garcia, the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau said Friday.

Garcia was speeding in a silver 2001 BMW 540i on the ramp from westbound Interstate 580 to northbound I-680 at about 3:10 a.m. Thursday when he lost control of the car, according to California Highway Patrol spokesperson Officer Tyler Hahn.

The BMW hit the concrete divider wall and overturned with the driver – later identified as Garcia – inside in a seatbelt, Hahn said. Garcia died at the scene.

The ramp was closed for a little more than an hour to allow CHP officers to investigate the crash, Hahn said. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

