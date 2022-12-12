Dublin launching shopping rewards program

The city of Dublin is due to soon roll out its new citywide municipal rewards program -- the first of its kind in the nation.
Formed through a partnership with Reach, a San Francisco-based tech and commerce company, the program is designed to generate traffic for small businesses while providing shopping incentives to residents. Shoppers are able to earn cash-back rewards in the form of "Dublin Dollars" when purchasing items at local stores.
Dublin consumers will also be able to manage and track their purchases, contact business owners and see their rewards totals. The loyalty program will operate through a mobile app known as "Dublin Marketplace".
"The city is pleased to partner with Reach in the launch of the region's first business loyalty rewards program," Mayor Melissa Hernandez said in a press release. "This program will provide our businesses with a competitive advantage while rewarding those who shop in Dublin."
Hernandez continued, "This is truly a win-win program that will support our brick-and-mortar establishments. The Dublin Marketplace is particularly important to our diverse and hard-working small businesses who represent the uniqueness and beauty of the city."
Mike Ribero, CEO of Reach, also issued remarks on the initiative.
"Our partnership with the city of Dublin is a unique opportunity to breathe new life into the Dublin economy as local businesses and residents continue to grapple with the aftershocks of the pandemic," Ribero said.
"(This) brings a new way for Dublin residents and local businesses to engage and create maximum mutual value," Ribero added. "We are excited to see what this extension can do for the community in Dublin and many other cities to come."
Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, Dublin Marketplace is meant to support local commerce throughout the city after the COVID-19 pandemic left many businesses struggling, according to city officials.
The program comes from the city's Business Recovery Playbook that includes other strategies and discussions around how to revitalize small operations local to the area.
Dublin-based stores are able to apply for a business profile after completing a verification process. Residents may join the program by downloading the app and registering with an account.
For more information about the Dublin commerce program, visit Dublin.ca.gov/DublinMarketplace.
