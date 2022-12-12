Dublin launching shopping rewards program

The city of Dublin is due to soon roll out its new citywide municipal rewards program -- the first of its kind in the nation.

Formed through a partnership with Reach, a San Francisco-based tech and commerce company, the program is designed to generate traffic for small businesses while providing shopping incentives to residents. Shoppers are able to earn cash-back rewards in the form of "Dublin Dollars" when purchasing items at local stores.

Dublin consumers will also be able to manage and track their purchases, contact business owners and see their rewards totals. The loyalty program will operate through a mobile app known as "Dublin Marketplace".

"The city is pleased to partner with Reach in the launch of the region's first business loyalty rewards program," Mayor Melissa Hernandez said in a press release. "This program will provide our businesses with a competitive advantage while rewarding those who shop in Dublin."

Hernandez continued, "This is truly a win-win program that will support our brick-and-mortar establishments. The Dublin Marketplace is particularly important to our diverse and hard-working small businesses who represent the uniqueness and beauty of the city."