Ex-sheriff's deputy pleads not guilty to charges in Dublin double slaying

A former Alameda County sheriff's deputy pleaded not guilty Monday morning in a Dublin courtroom to charges that he shot his girlfriend and her husband in September.

Devin Williams Jr., 24, of Stockton allegedly shot the couple in the head and neck before police responded at 12:45 a.m. Sept. 7 to the couple's house in the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane in Dublin. The couple died at the home.

Williams allegedly fled after the shootings, but detectives reviewed footage from license-plate readers, which showed a gray Volkswagen sedan with California license plate 6MEA916 traveling south on Fallon Road in Dublin at 12:46 a.m.

Fallon Road eventually connects the couple's home to Interstate 580.

Authorities did not have to do much more searching, because Williams called Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes at 11:07 a.m. to end his flight, according to court documents.