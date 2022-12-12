News

Free flu testing now available at state-run COVID testing sites

Offered via appointment or walk-in

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 12, 2022, 12:23 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The state will start offering flu testing at its existing COVID-19 testing sites, the California Department of Public Health said Friday.

With flu transmission increasing steadily statewide alongside other respiratory viruses like COVID and respiratory syncytial virus, the CDPH said it will begin offering no-cost testing for the virus at the more than 100 state-run COVID testing sites across California.

People with flu symptoms can receive their results in roughly 30 minutes and, if positive, can then discuss potential antiviral treatment with their primary medical provider.

"Older adults, immunocompromised individuals, young children and pregnant persons are at highest risk for complications of respiratory viruses," said state Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Dr. Tomas Aragon. "Getting the flu and COVID-19 vaccines beforehand, and treatment if you become ill, can help reduce severe illness."

Testing sites can be found at https://myturn.ca.gov/testing.html. Testing is available via appointment or on a walk-in basis. People can also find information about COVID treatment and testing by calling the state's COVID hotline at 833-422-4255.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important covid news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Free flu testing now available at state-run COVID testing sites

Offered via appointment or walk-in

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 12, 2022, 12:23 am

The state will start offering flu testing at its existing COVID-19 testing sites, the California Department of Public Health said Friday.

With flu transmission increasing steadily statewide alongside other respiratory viruses like COVID and respiratory syncytial virus, the CDPH said it will begin offering no-cost testing for the virus at the more than 100 state-run COVID testing sites across California.

People with flu symptoms can receive their results in roughly 30 minutes and, if positive, can then discuss potential antiviral treatment with their primary medical provider.

"Older adults, immunocompromised individuals, young children and pregnant persons are at highest risk for complications of respiratory viruses," said state Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Dr. Tomas Aragon. "Getting the flu and COVID-19 vaccines beforehand, and treatment if you become ill, can help reduce severe illness."

Testing sites can be found at https://myturn.ca.gov/testing.html. Testing is available via appointment or on a walk-in basis. People can also find information about COVID treatment and testing by calling the state's COVID hotline at 833-422-4255.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.