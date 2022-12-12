News

'No more housing' is not an option

Panel discussion on state-mandated housing plans, costly consequences set Thursday

by DanvilleSanRamon staff

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 12, 2022, 4:35 pm
Every eight years, the state's Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) calculates how much housing is needed and cities, towns and other jurisdictions are given their Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA).

Then it's up to the staff, commissions and councils of these local governments to meet the requirement by adopting housing plans as part of their General Plan.

"Residents can say they don't want new housing because there isn't enough water, it will have environmental impacts, create more traffic on the roads and put more students in the schools, or it will negatively change the character of the community," DanvilleSanRamon.com publisher Gina Channell Wilcox wrote in a recent "Around the Valley" column. "But cities have little choice but to accommodate its RHNA because failure to do so has serious ramifications."

Wilcox will moderate a virtual panel discussion from 2-3 p.m. this Thursday (Dec. 15), during which local experts will discuss why slowing -- let alone stopping -- housing growth is not feasible, and why it's imperative to keep local control.

Staff members from the cities of Livermore, Pleasanton and San Ramon and the town of Danville will talk about the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) numbers these Tri-Valley municipalities received, how housing sites are selected, state laws and the consequences of running afoul of mandates and deadlines.

The panel discussion can be viewed live via Zoom. The recording will be available on Pleasanton Weekly's YouTube channel.

