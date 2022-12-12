PG&E officials warn of increase in scams

PG&E officials say they have seen a doubling of the number of attempted scams reported by consumers in 2022.

The holiday season has seen a high volume of reports of scammers impersonating the utility trying to take advantage of customers in the PG&E's service area of Northern and Central California.

The number of reports increased from a little more than 11,000 in 2021 to more than 23,000 in 2022 just through October. Utility officials anticipate scammers will be even busier in December and January.

The highest number of scams in the Bay Area have occurred in San Jose, San Francisco and Oakland.

PG&E noted that the numbers do not capture the full extent of overall scam attempts, as many go unreported.