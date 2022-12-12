San Ramon City Council to honor outgoing Zafar, swear in newcomer Rubio

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to recognize their outgoing District 4 councilmember following the culmination of her term, as well as appoint her successor and the incumbent mayor and District 2 councilmember to fresh terms.

District 4 Councilmember Sabina Zafar is at the end of a four-year term in the seat, with Dublin San Ramon Services District Director Marisol Rubio set to be sworn in as her replacement for the next four-year term, after being elected by voters in the Nov. 8 election.

Rubio beat out parks commissioner Heidi Kenniston-Lee for the seat in the recent election, making her poised to be the one fresh face on the council following the reelection of incumbent Mayor Dave Hudson and incumbent District 2 Councilmember Mark Armstrong.

Zafar campaigned to lead the city as mayor in the recent election, running on a platform in which she tried to contrast herself against longtime councilmember and incumbent Mayor Hudson as a technology-forward fresh face representing the future of the city. Physician and California High School alumnus Dinesh Govindarao also campaigned for the seat, coming in third behind Zafar's second place and Hudson's victory.

"Election season is always an amazing time to meet neighbors and make new friends and this journey in the last few months has been nothing but incredible," Zafar said in a statement on Nov. 10. "I ran with the intention to step up and lead San Ramon forward into the future and I will continue to serve this city in other capacities. For me this is a marathon and not a sprint."