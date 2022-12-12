SRVUSD board to review district finances

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to hear a presentation on district finances from the recently appointed head of finances and business, and vote on approving the report on Tuesday.

Stella Kemp, who came to SRVUSD in September, is set to present the district's first interim financial report for board consideration, with the board subsequently considering a vote to approve the report.

The semiannual report is intended to indicate the district's capacity to meet its financial obligations during the current fiscal year and for two following years, and must be prepared and self-certified by the district ahead of its submission for approval by the county superintendent of school's office.

The school board has three options for certifying the report -- positive, indicating that the district can meet its financial obligations; qualified, indicating that it may meet its financial obligations; or negative, indicating that it will not be able to meet its financial obligations.

The latest report shows a 17% increase in projected general fund revenue following increases in state and federal funding that were implemented this year, with an 11% increase in projected spending based on the new numbers.