Livermore Lab breakthrough marks historic milestone for future of nuclear defense, clean energy

NEWS ALERT: History-making clean energy breakthrough at Livermore Lab

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) held a press conference Tuesday announcing the achievement along with Budil and the team of LLNL experts behind the experiment.

"Crossing this threshold is the vision that has driven 60 years of dedicated pursuit – a continual process of learning, building, expanding knowledge and capability, and then finding ways to overcome the new challenges that emerged. These are the problems that the U.S. national laboratories were created to solve,” she added.

"The pursuit of fusion ignition in the laboratory is one of the most significant scientific challenges ever tackled by humanity, and achieving it is a triumph of science, engineering, and most of all, people," said LLNL Director Kim Budil in a statement.

On Dec. 5, the National Ignition Facility (NIF) at LLNL successfully conducted the first controlled fusion experiment in history to reach this milestone -- also known as scientific energy breakeven, meaning it produced more energy from fusion than the laser energy used to drive it.

Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory reached a major accomplishment last week in fusion ignition, which officials said will pave the way for advancements in national defense and the future of clean energy.

"I commend the scientists and researchers for their hard work and dedication that led to this monumental scientific achievement, and I will continue to push for robust funding for NIF to support advancements in fusion research," he added.

"I am thrilled that NIF -- the United States’ most cutting-edge nuclear research facility -- has achieved fusion ignition, potentially providing for a new clean and sustainable energy source in the future. This breakthrough will ensure the safety and reliability of our nuclear stockpile, open new frontiers in science, and enable progress toward new ways to power our homes and offices in future decades," Swalwell said.

In the days since making the breakthrough, Budil said the team was analyzing all of the data and diagnostics to make sure all of the numbers were correct. "It's really important that we tell you the facts and that we get them right before we go public," she said.

"This is one igniting capsule, one time and to realize commercial fusion energy you have to do many things. You have to be able to produce many, many fusion ignition events per minute and you have to have a robust system of drivers to enable that," Budil said, adding that it probably won't be another six decades. "I think it's moving into the foreground and probably with concerted effort and investment, a few decades of research on the underlying technologies could put us in a position to build a power plant," she said.

However, Budil noted during Tuesday's press conference that while this experiment was a very critical first step, commercialization is still a number of years away.

Many advanced science and technology developments are still needed to achieve simple, affordable IFE to power homes and businesses, and the DOE is currently restarting a broad-based, coordinated IFE program in the U.S. Combined with private-sector investment, there is a lot of momentum to drive rapid progress toward fusion commercialization.

LLNL’s milestone experiment surpassed the fusion threshold by delivering 2.05 megajoules of energy from the laser to the target, resulting in 3.15 megajoules of fusion energy output, demonstrating for the first time a most fundamental science basis for inertial fusion energy (IFE).

She continued, "The people at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's National Ignition Facility reached this ignition milestone because of the work others did before them, their analysis of data and models, their continued pursuit to have the best possible facility and their sheer excellence and grit."

"Reaching ignition in a controlled fusion experiment is an achievement that has come after more than 60 years of global research, development, engineering and experimentation," said NNSA Administrator Jill Hruby.

Livermore Lab breakthrough marks historic milestone for future of nuclear defense, clean energy

After six decades, LLNL researchers achieve scientific energy breakeven in fusion ignition experiment for first time