Bail set at $1M each for alleged 'fly-by-night' scammers in Contra Costa County

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged two "fly-by-night individuals" with multiple felonies and misdemeanor charges in "a sophisticated financial criminal scheme that defrauded hundreds of Californians receiving public assistance," prosecutors announced last week.

Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam Nilsson, 30, each face seven felony counts, including second-degree commercial burglary, grand theft, theft, forgery, and conspiracy. Both also face misdemeanor charges of possessing and/or using a fraudulent scanning device.

Both men, neither of whom authorities say have known ties to the Bay Area, were arrested by Hercules police on Dec. 1 at a Bank of America branch on Sycamore Avenue.

A bank official called police after consecutive cash withdrawals from EBT (electronic benefit transfer) cards at the bank's ATM.

A police search of their vehicle allegedly found 50 fraudulently cloned EBT cards, credit card skimming equipment, and thousands of dollars in cash.