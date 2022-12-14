Blackhawk Plaza movie theater closes abruptly

The San Ramon Valley is now down to one movie theater throughout the region, following the recent closure of an entertainment staple at Blackhawk Plaza in the wake of the demise of San Ramon's Regal Crow Canyon three months earlier.

Century Blackhawk Plaza, which had been an oasis for Danville-area movie buffs for more than three decades, held its final screenings on Dec. 3 before shutting its doors permanently the following day on Dec. 4.

"Cinemark can confirm that it has permanently closed its Century Blackhawk Plaza theater following the conclusion of its lease term," a representative from the theater company said. "This closure is normal course of business and the result of the careful and ongoing review of our theater fleet."

The closure means that the San Ramon Valley's only movie theater is now The Lot at City Center Bishop Ranch, which opened in 2018. San Ramon's other longstanding movie theater, Regal Crow Canyon, was also shuttered in September.

Blackhawk Plaza representatives did not respond to a request for comment as of Wednesday.