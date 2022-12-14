Community Briefs: Committee application extension | 'The Pageant in the Pacific' | San Ramon annual report | Youth Hall of Fame nominations

'The Pageant in the Pacific'

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley's next virtual program is set to enlighten viewers on the historical significance of one of the Bay Area's most prominent remaining landmarks that was established in the 20th century between the two world wars.

"In the 1930s, San Francisco built a brand-new island on San Francisco Bay, as tension grew between the United States and Japan," museum spokesperson John Keenan wrote in an announcement. "How did the international crisis affect plans for this new island? The 'Golden Gate International Exposition: A Pageant of the Pacific' chose 'Pacific unity' as its theme, which deeply influenced the fair's lovely and exotic architecture, its art, programming, choice of participants, and even entertainment."

Writer and historian Anne Schnoebelen, who is a longtime board member at the Treasure Island Museum advocate for its preservation, will discuss how the island came to be converted to a Navy base that functioned during World War II, and the museum's origin story.

The virtual discussion is scheduled for Thursday (Dec. 15) at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. More information and registration are available at museumsrv.org.

San Ramon annual report

The city of San Ramon's annual report for 2022 is now available to the public, according to a Dec. 9 announcement from city officials.

The report features an overview of the city's finances over the past year, as well as insight into how it compares to other Tri-Valley cities, as well as providing updates on the city's major projects and highlighting community events over the past year.

The report is available here.

Youth Hall of Fame Nominations

Nominations are now open for the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors' Youth Hall of Fame, ahead of the annual awards ceremony on April 4.

The awards seek to celebrate the accomplishments of county youth between the ages of 12 and 18 years old in five categories. These consist of Good Samaritan, Volunteerism, Teamwork, Leadership and Civic Engagement, and Perseverance.

Nominations are open through Feb. 17. More information is available here.