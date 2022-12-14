News

Danville police search for strong-arm robbery suspects

Extensive search to no avail, as of Tuesday night

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 14, 2022, 4:35 am 1

Police in Danville concluded a search of strong-armed robbery suspects on Tuesday evening and one suspect is still outstanding, the department announced at 5:25 p.m.

Police were searching for three strong-armed robbery suspects on La Questa Drive near Mia Hermosa.

Several officers, K-9 units and a helicopter were used in an attempt to locate the suspects and one has not been located, Danville police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a beard, wearing a white hat with a red emblem, a blue jacket, a gray or white shirt, and dark Adidas sweatpants.

Police did not immediately provide more information about the reported robbery. If anyone sees the suspect, they are advised to call sheriff's dispatch at 925-820-2144.

Comments

BGal
Registered user
Danville
5 hours ago
BGal, Danville
Registered user
5 hours ago

How can this be happening in our beautiful Danville? I'm disgusted! I never thought that I would have to look over my shoulder while pumping gas or walking into a store... Be vigilant, people. Apparently, we aren't in Kansas anymore... So sad.

