Dublin Transit Center parking garage construction underway

Dublin is poised to see a major construction project completed for much-needed parking space next year.

The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority, which operates the Tri-Valley's Wheels bus system, has announced the project that will serve as the new "Dublin Transit Center Parking Garage" began construction this fall, and the large-scale parking facility and is expected to finish in December of next year.

Plans to build the garage facility were largely inspired by a need for a lack of parking availability in the area for residents, commuters and BART passengers alike, city staff confirmed.

Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert said in a LAVTA-issued press release, "Prior to the start of the pandemic, there were thousands of Tri-Valley residents on a waiting list to get a reserved parking space at this BART station and the remaining spaces were completely filled by 7 a.m. on most days."

"Much changed in March of 2020, but we are seeing more and more Bay Area employees returning to work each day and it is only a matter of time until freeway congestion convinces commuters to return to BART. We will be ready," added Haubert, a former mayor of Dublin.