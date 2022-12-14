Dublin Transit Center parking garage construction underway

Dublin is poised to see a major construction project completed for much-needed parking space next year.
The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority, which operates the Tri-Valley's Wheels bus system, has announced the project that will serve as the new "Dublin Transit Center Parking Garage" began construction this fall, and the large-scale parking facility and is expected to finish in December of next year.
Plans to build the garage facility were largely inspired by a need for a lack of parking availability in the area for residents, commuters and BART passengers alike, city staff confirmed.
Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert said in a LAVTA-issued press release, "Prior to the start of the pandemic, there were thousands of Tri-Valley residents on a waiting list to get a reserved parking space at this BART station and the remaining spaces were completely filled by 7 a.m. on most days."
"Much changed in March of 2020, but we are seeing more and more Bay Area employees returning to work each day and it is only a matter of time until freeway congestion convinces commuters to return to BART. We will be ready," added Haubert, a former mayor of Dublin.
Current Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez also provided statements about the new public parking facility adjacent to the Dublin-Pleasanton BART Station.
"We are certainly excited to have the additional parking this facility will bring, because in pre-COVID times, many commuters would find the BART garage full and park in the adjacent neighborhoods, frustrating our city's residents who live in the area," Hernandez said.
"The new garage is only part of what the city of Dublin has planned for this parcel of land," she added. "The remainder will be residential units with convenient access not only to BART, but also to a number of local and regional bus services, including the Tri-Valley's own Wheels and Rapid bus routes."
Once completed, the facility is designed to add over 500 parking spots near the Tri-Valley's easternmost BART station. Services are expected to accommodate electric vehicles, offering secure charging locations.
