SRPD: Dougherty Valley High shooting threat deemed non-credible

District reports normal school day following police investigation

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 14, 2022, 4:44 am 0
A message threatening a shooting at Dougherty Valley High School on Monday led to a police investigation that ultimately found it non-credible, according to district and law enforcement officials.

DVHS officials reported Tuesday that classes had proceeded as normal, following the discovery of the threat in a science laboratory on campus Monday morning that resulted in an investigation by San Ramon police that determined the threat to be non-credible.

The message found in a science lab station on the campus read "I Am going to Shoot up the School on December 13," and was found by students who reported it to their teacher, according to an announcement from DVHS principal Evan Powell.

"To follow up in regards to the shooting threat that was for today, I wanted to let everyone know we had a great day at DVHS," Powell said in an announcement at the end of the school day on Tuesday. "School was conducted in ordinary fashion and SRPD and School Staff were around and visible. DVHS appreciates the support from SRPD, SRVUSD, our community, staff and students."

Administrators at DVHS announced they had just been made aware of a shooting threat, according to a communication sent to families and caregivers of students at the high school, as well as continuing students at Del Amigo High School and independent study students at Venture High School, on Monday at 11:37 a.m.

The threat was written on a science lab station, according to the first communication sent by DVHS officials, who said that officers with the San Ramon Police Department were on campus investigating at the time.

SRPD reported on Twitter at 12:25 p.m. Monday that they were investigating the DVHS campus, located at 10550 Albion Road in San Ramon, and that the threat at that point appeared to be non-credible.

DVHS and Del Amigo administrators provided additional details in an update at 12:35 p.m. on Monday, adding that lunch was being held as normal and students were allowed to move about campus, but were required to remain at the high school, with no parents or visitors allowed in. Students in the alternative and continuation schools were also required to remain on campus, regardless of their class schedules that day.

Parents, visitors and students were allowed to come and leave campus once again as of a 1:13 p.m. update Monday from the schools' principals, who reported that SRPD would maintain a presence on campus throughout the day.

"We have no tolerance for those who make false threats such as this, and the appropriate discipline will be administered if we are able to determine who is responsible," Powell said in a message at the end of the school day on Monday. "We are so appreciative of the amazing partnership we have with SRPD to keep our community safe, and are so grateful that, not only did they respond quickly when we called, but that they maintained a visible presence on campus all day to allay concerns."

The incident marked the third discredited threat of mass violence and SRPD investigation at SRVUSD campuses in less than two months, and the second at DVHS. The first of the three was found in a bathroom on the campus, which was also reported by students on Nov. 4., followed by another threat discovered on a bathroom wall at Quail Run Elementary School the following school day, on Nov. 7.

Jeanita Lyman
