Tri-Valley prepares for Hanukkah celebrations

"I feel that this message has never been more relevant in today's world, especially for the Jewish community, and as that's some sort of rise in that the message of light and positivity and joy," Raitman said. "It's never been more important or more meaningful to share this message."

Raitman said that in particular, in the wake of a variety of difficulties over the past year, including the ramifications of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a continued uptick in anti-semitic hate crimes and ideology, he and the community at large were due for a celebration with the message Chanukah brings. (Chabad uses the traditional Hebrew spelling of Chanukah.)

"The light of Chanukah, it's a real palpable joy this time of year as we're gearing up," he continued. "Just in general, it inspires the message of Chanukah which is the message of light over darkness and spirit into matter and the light of the human spirit."

With days growing increasingly shorter through the first day of winter on Dec. 21, Jewish residents and leaders throughout the Tri-Valley are getting ready to savor the upcoming celebration of light over darkness marked by the start of Hanukkah on Dec. 18.

However, Raitman emphasized that the message of the celebration is focused on the light, with associated traditions meant to bring joy, happiness and a celebratory spirit as individuals come together to join their communities in celebrations worldwide.

"There's been some high profile incidents of anti-semitic hate, so it definitely affects the community, and I think one of the messages of Chanukah and lighting the menorah is that there's two ways of fighting darkness," Raitman said. "You can try to banish the darkness, fight the darkness head on itself, or you can light a candle, light a flame, and I think that's what the menorah and Chanukah teaches us -- to light that flame and to be the light."

This message is ripe in the traditions associated with Hanukkah celebrations, including its prominent and well-known symbols such as lighting the first candle on the menorah when the sun goes down to mark the start of eight days of festivities.

"Chanukah celebrates the triumphs of freedom over oppression and light over dark, which is all universal, and we're super excited to be celebrating," Raitman said.

But even with this year's festivities coming at a particularly important time, according to Raitman, the message and lessons of Chanukah are universal ones that transcend particular times, places and people.

But despite decadent treats such as signature potato pancakes and jelly donuts, as well as merriment and games such as the dreidel, Salwen-Grabowski said that there was also plenty of room for spiritual wisdom, especially for her students.

"I guess one thing that people might enjoy about Hanukkah is that with the tradition of celebrating the miracle of the oil, Jews are encouraged to eat a lot of oily food," Salwen-Grabowski said.

Jazz Salwen-Grabowski, an administrator with Tri-Valley Cultural Jews and a teacher at the organization's Jewish Culture School, also emphasized the lighthearted and joyous nature of the spirit of Hanukkah, and its universal appeal.

"People are ready to embrace this message of joy and happiness, and the celebration of Chanukah and the light of our homes and our surroundings, and to share that joy with the community as well," he continued.

"It's courageous, it's staying positive, it's recognizing that a little light can banish a lot of darkness and if we each do that it has great impact," Raitman said."It might seem insignificant, an individual can seem insignificant, but again one of the messages of Chanukah and the menorah is we each have the ability to make a lot of difference."

The Community Chanukah Celebration at City Center is set to feature returning favorites, such as a giant menorah, music, and appearances from elected officials, along with the addition of a new dreidel glass-blowing demonstration. More information is available at jewishdanville.com.

"It's going to be a lot of fun for kids and families and really members of the community," Raitman said. "It's open to the community and people of all ages."

In the San Ramon Valley, Raitman said that the Community Chanukah Celebration at City Center Bishop Ranch would be the major event for residents in Danville, San Ramon and the surrounding unincorporated areas.

"We will recite the Hanukkah blessings and light candles before the evening's Shabbat service," Milder said in a community message on Dec. 2. "The service itself is filled with poetry and song and the story of Hanukkah." More information is available at bethemek.org.

In Pleasanton, Congregation Beth Emek will also host a community Shabbat celebration on Dec. 23, for what is one of the annual highlights for the congregation according to Rabbi Laurence Milder.

Chabad of the Tri-Valley's Community Chanukah Shabbat Dinner is scheduled for Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. More information on that and other events from the community is available at jewishtrivalley.org

Festivities will continue throughout the week, with Chanukah Wonderland at Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton from 5:30-7 p.m. next Tuesday, featuring crafts, games, activities and music, and with the return of Chanukah on Ice at Dublin Iceland next Thursday (Dec. 22) at 7:30 p.m.

Chabad of the Tri-Valley, based in Pleasanton, lists a range of other opportunities for Chanukah festivities throughout the week, kicking off with Chanukah Under the Stars at the Bankhead Theater on Sunday from 7:30-8:30 p.m featuring raffle prizes, musical guests and appearances from local elected officials.

Despite the relatively small guest list, Salwen-Grabowski emphasized that all are invited to the outdoor event on Sunday starting at 10:30 a.m. More information and event details are available by calling the organization at 925-399-8029 or emailing [email protected]

Tri-Valley Cultural Jews, which aims to support and offer community for those brought to Judaism outside of birth, and spiritual and philosophical discussions for all, will host one of the Tri-Valley's smaller Hanukkah events this Sunday, with approximately 30 guests so far.

"When someone is displaced the things they carry with them are not always physical, not always tangible," she added.

"At Jewish Cultural School, our theme this year is Jews around the world, and in a year where so many people have been displaced or are having insecurity for so many different reasons -- we often dedicate candles on the menorah to different people, whether living or past, who we would like to remember in that moment," Salwen-Grabowski said. "This year we are honoring things that people have brought with them that we're grateful they've carried forward with them."

Tri-Valley prepares for Hanukkah celebrations

Jewish festival celebrating light over darkness begins Sunday