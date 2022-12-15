Gaels light up the night

Just after sunset, a 70-foot redwood tree positioned in the middle of Dublin High School was lit up as hundreds of students, parents and faculty gathered close by. For many on the campus that evening, this was more than just a tree lighting.

The second tree lighting ceremony to be held by the school represented some of its most important values: community, diversity and acceptance.

"It was amazing to see so many members from the community show up," Dublin High student activities director Michael D'Ambrosio said at the Dec. 7 tree lighting. "It was a great event for the community to remember those we have lost, recognize and celebrate all the holidays that our community members celebrate, and welcome in the year of 2023."

"The students worked very hard to make sure that all students in the community were represented and to create an experience that all can join," he added.

Being the lead organizer for this event, the tree lighting holds a special place for D'Ambrosio. A key motivation for him was creating a space that encompassed the high school's values.