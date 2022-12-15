News

Gaels light up the night

Dublin High hosts second annual Holiday Tree Lighting

by Nicole Gonzales / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 15, 2022, 5:25 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A close up of the lights placed on the Dublin High School holiday tree. (Photo by Nicole Gonzales)

Just after sunset, a 70-foot redwood tree positioned in the middle of Dublin High School was lit up as hundreds of students, parents and faculty gathered close by. For many on the campus that evening, this was more than just a tree lighting.

The second tree lighting ceremony to be held by the school represented some of its most important values: community, diversity and acceptance.

"It was amazing to see so many members from the community show up," Dublin High student activities director Michael D'Ambrosio said at the Dec. 7 tree lighting. "It was a great event for the community to remember those we have lost, recognize and celebrate all the holidays that our community members celebrate, and welcome in the year of 2023."

Holiday characters sit on snow brought to the DHS campus for its tree lighting ceremony. (Photo by Nicole Gonzales)

"The students worked very hard to make sure that all students in the community were represented and to create an experience that all can join," he added.

Being the lead organizer for this event, the tree lighting holds a special place for D'Ambrosio. A key motivation for him was creating a space that encompassed the high school's values.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"Our program really takes to heart making sure we are there for our community and we hope that community feels this is another event that shows this. We look forward to finding new and exciting ways to make the event successful next year as well," he said.

Student leaders from various clubs and organizations also spoke on the tree lighting and its significance for the student body.

Prior to the ceremony, school staff confirmed the redwood would symbolize a "holiday tree" rather than strictly a Christmas tree, to encourage other seasonal holidays such as Diwali, Kwanzaa or Hanukkah.

With a student-run shopping fair, photo opportunities and actual snow brought to the school grounds, the festival brought holiday cheer to the Dublin community.

A close up of the lights placed on the Dublin High School holiday tree. (Photo by Nicole Gonzales)

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Nicole Gonzales
 
Nicole Gonzales is a staff reporter for Embarcadero Media’s East Bay Division, the Pleasanton Weekly. Nicole began writing for the publication in July 2022. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local education news. Become a member today.
Join

Gaels light up the night

Dublin High hosts second annual Holiday Tree Lighting

by Nicole Gonzales / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 15, 2022, 5:25 pm

Just after sunset, a 70-foot redwood tree positioned in the middle of Dublin High School was lit up as hundreds of students, parents and faculty gathered close by. For many on the campus that evening, this was more than just a tree lighting.

The second tree lighting ceremony to be held by the school represented some of its most important values: community, diversity and acceptance.

"It was amazing to see so many members from the community show up," Dublin High student activities director Michael D'Ambrosio said at the Dec. 7 tree lighting. "It was a great event for the community to remember those we have lost, recognize and celebrate all the holidays that our community members celebrate, and welcome in the year of 2023."

"The students worked very hard to make sure that all students in the community were represented and to create an experience that all can join," he added.

Being the lead organizer for this event, the tree lighting holds a special place for D'Ambrosio. A key motivation for him was creating a space that encompassed the high school's values.

"Our program really takes to heart making sure we are there for our community and we hope that community feels this is another event that shows this. We look forward to finding new and exciting ways to make the event successful next year as well," he said.

Student leaders from various clubs and organizations also spoke on the tree lighting and its significance for the student body.

Prior to the ceremony, school staff confirmed the redwood would symbolize a "holiday tree" rather than strictly a Christmas tree, to encourage other seasonal holidays such as Diwali, Kwanzaa or Hanukkah.

With a student-run shopping fair, photo opportunities and actual snow brought to the school grounds, the festival brought holiday cheer to the Dublin community.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.