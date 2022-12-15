Pleasanton Preps: Dons earn consolation titles at recent tournaments

Amador came through with a solid 38-34 win over Petaluma to wrap up the consolation championship. Leomiti had 13, Ellie White added 9 points and Kaushik finished with 8 points.

In the second round, Amador came out on top with a 43-40 win over Montgomery. Freshman Addie Leomiti hit a 3-pointer late to win it, on her way to 28 points to lead the Dons. Sophomore Anika Kaushik also played well for the Amador offense. The win sent the Dons to the consolation title game.

The Windsor tournament wrapped up last Saturday and saw the Dons win a pair of games. After dropping a 43-29 game to San Leandro to open the tournament, the Dons came back with a pair of wins.

The Amador Valley girls' basketball team has started the season off solidly, going out to a 5-2 record and capturing the consolation titles at the Washington and Windsor tournaments.

The loss left the team at 2-2 for the season, but the Falcons have been consistently able to score the ball, averaging 50 points a game through their first four contests.

Two days later the Falcons were back at it, playing well again, but coming out with a 65-56 loss to Alameda.

The Falcons took on Castro Valley on Dec. 6 and came away with a 50-43 win over the Trojans.

Last Saturday, the Falcons played well but came up just short to Clayton Valley, falling 3-2. Ryan Bongiorno and Tariq Mohammed each got a goal for the Falcons.

On Dec. 6 the Falcons found the winning ways again, knocking off Heritage 2-1. After having a potential goal called back on an offsides call, Foothill saw Heritage score to take the 1-0 lead. In the second half, the Falcons rallied to take the win thanks to two goals from Alejandro Ramirez. Harry Herlich and Matthew Tahir each had an assist.

The season started on Nov. 30 with a 2-1 win over Newark Memorial, thanks to a pair of goals from Anthony Boney. Next up was a 4-0 loss to Acalanes four days later.

The Falcons have started the season with a pair of wins to go with two losses.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Pleasanton Preps: Dons earn consolation titles at recent tournaments

Also: Up-and-down starts to season for Foothill boys' soccer, girls' basketball