News

Pleasanton Preps: Dons earn consolation titles at recent tournaments

Also: Up-and-down starts to season for Foothill boys' soccer, girls' basketball

by Dennis Miller / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 15, 2022, 5:23 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The Amador Valley girls' basketball team has started the season off solidly, going out to a 5-2 record and capturing the consolation titles at the Washington and Windsor tournaments.

The Amador Valley girls' team after their consolation championship win over Petaluma in the Windsor tournament. (Photo by Kerri Leomiti)

The Windsor tournament wrapped up last Saturday and saw the Dons win a pair of games. After dropping a 43-29 game to San Leandro to open the tournament, the Dons came back with a pair of wins.

In the second round, Amador came out on top with a 43-40 win over Montgomery. Freshman Addie Leomiti hit a 3-pointer late to win it, on her way to 28 points to lead the Dons. Sophomore Anika Kaushik also played well for the Amador offense. The win sent the Dons to the consolation title game.

Amador came through with a solid 38-34 win over Petaluma to wrap up the consolation championship. Leomiti had 13, Ellie White added 9 points and Kaushik finished with 8 points.

For her efforts, Leomiti earned All-Tournament honors.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Foothill boys' soccer

The Falcons have started the season with a pair of wins to go with two losses.

The season started on Nov. 30 with a 2-1 win over Newark Memorial, thanks to a pair of goals from Anthony Boney. Next up was a 4-0 loss to Acalanes four days later.

On Dec. 6 the Falcons found the winning ways again, knocking off Heritage 2-1. After having a potential goal called back on an offsides call, Foothill saw Heritage score to take the 1-0 lead. In the second half, the Falcons rallied to take the win thanks to two goals from Alejandro Ramirez. Harry Herlich and Matthew Tahir each had an assist.

Last Saturday, the Falcons played well but came up just short to Clayton Valley, falling 3-2. Ryan Bongiorno and Tariq Mohammed each got a goal for the Falcons.

Foothill girls' basketball

The Falcons took on Castro Valley on Dec. 6 and came away with a 50-43 win over the Trojans.

Riley Young finished the game with 20 points, including hitting 10-of-14 from the free throw line. Beti Terpstra added 10 points for the Falcons.

Two days later the Falcons were back at it, playing well again, but coming out with a 65-56 loss to Alameda.

Young and Terpstra each had 20 points, with Terpstra hitting four 3-pointers in the loss. Savannah Montini added 8 points.

The loss left the team at 2-2 for the season, but the Falcons have been consistently able to score the ball, averaging 50 points a game through their first four contests.

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email [email protected]

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Pleasanton Preps: Dons earn consolation titles at recent tournaments

Also: Up-and-down starts to season for Foothill boys' soccer, girls' basketball

by Dennis Miller / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 15, 2022, 5:23 pm

The Amador Valley girls' basketball team has started the season off solidly, going out to a 5-2 record and capturing the consolation titles at the Washington and Windsor tournaments.

The Windsor tournament wrapped up last Saturday and saw the Dons win a pair of games. After dropping a 43-29 game to San Leandro to open the tournament, the Dons came back with a pair of wins.

In the second round, Amador came out on top with a 43-40 win over Montgomery. Freshman Addie Leomiti hit a 3-pointer late to win it, on her way to 28 points to lead the Dons. Sophomore Anika Kaushik also played well for the Amador offense. The win sent the Dons to the consolation title game.

Amador came through with a solid 38-34 win over Petaluma to wrap up the consolation championship. Leomiti had 13, Ellie White added 9 points and Kaushik finished with 8 points.

For her efforts, Leomiti earned All-Tournament honors.

Foothill boys' soccer

The Falcons have started the season with a pair of wins to go with two losses.

The season started on Nov. 30 with a 2-1 win over Newark Memorial, thanks to a pair of goals from Anthony Boney. Next up was a 4-0 loss to Acalanes four days later.

On Dec. 6 the Falcons found the winning ways again, knocking off Heritage 2-1. After having a potential goal called back on an offsides call, Foothill saw Heritage score to take the 1-0 lead. In the second half, the Falcons rallied to take the win thanks to two goals from Alejandro Ramirez. Harry Herlich and Matthew Tahir each had an assist.

Last Saturday, the Falcons played well but came up just short to Clayton Valley, falling 3-2. Ryan Bongiorno and Tariq Mohammed each got a goal for the Falcons.

Foothill girls' basketball

The Falcons took on Castro Valley on Dec. 6 and came away with a 50-43 win over the Trojans.

Riley Young finished the game with 20 points, including hitting 10-of-14 from the free throw line. Beti Terpstra added 10 points for the Falcons.

Two days later the Falcons were back at it, playing well again, but coming out with a 65-56 loss to Alameda.

Young and Terpstra each had 20 points, with Terpstra hitting four 3-pointers in the loss. Savannah Montini added 8 points.

The loss left the team at 2-2 for the season, but the Falcons have been consistently able to score the ball, averaging 50 points a game through their first four contests.

Editor's note: Dennis Miller is a contributing sports writer for the Pleasanton Weekly. To contact him about his Pleasanton Preps column, email [email protected]

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.