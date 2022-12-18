Dublin Big Lots! store prepares to close permanently

Dublin's only Big Lots! store location, one of two in the Tri-Valley, is set to cease operations in the new year.

With a large banner that reads "store closing" placed atop the building and dozens of other signs throughout the inside, customers are made aware of the imminent closure and associated blowout sales. While a specific closing date is not known, representatives have noted the location in West Dublin on 7991 Amador Valley Blvd. plans to cease operations sometime in January.

The move comes after the chain in January 2022 initially announced plans to open over 500 storefronts in a span of several years. This changed over the course of the year.

Reasons for the store shutdowns have largely pointed toward earning losses for the company, which was later confirmed via a company report from top officials.

According to vice president and chief financial officer Jonathan Ramsden in a public earnings call this month, recent national Big Lots! statements have reported losses of up to 9.8%, or $87 million.