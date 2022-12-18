Overnight closures begin on northbound I-680 at Highway 84 junction

Caltrans started work last Monday night on Interstate 680 that will close the northbound lanes overnight for more than a year in the Tri-Valley north of the junction of Highway 84 in Sunol.

The first phase closes northbound I-680 between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mondays through Fridays until February 2023 between Koopman Road in Sunol north to Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton.

Phase two begins in February, when the northbound highway will close overnight through April from Sunol Boulevard to Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton.

The work is part of a major improvement project that will rehabilitate and repave I-680 and replace entire sections of the roadway to enhance safety and provide a smoother ride to motorists, according to Caltrans. The project ultimately is set to extend to Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon, lasting about a year and a half.

Regional detours will be activated to advise motorists coming from the South Bay to take I-880 to Highway 238 to I-580 instead of I-680.