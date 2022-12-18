News

Overnight closures begin on northbound I-680 at Highway 84 junction

Multi-phase project to extend to San Ramon over next year and a half

by Bay City News Service

Caltrans started work last Monday night on Interstate 680 that will close the northbound lanes overnight for more than a year in the Tri-Valley north of the junction of Highway 84 in Sunol.

A section of I-680 is now being closed overnight for improvements, part of a 1-1/2-year project between Sunol and San Ramon. (Image courtesy Caltrans, via BCN)

The first phase closes northbound I-680 between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mondays through Fridays until February 2023 between Koopman Road in Sunol north to Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton.

Phase two begins in February, when the northbound highway will close overnight through April from Sunol Boulevard to Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton.

The work is part of a major improvement project that will rehabilitate and repave I-680 and replace entire sections of the roadway to enhance safety and provide a smoother ride to motorists, according to Caltrans. The project ultimately is set to extend to Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon, lasting about a year and a half.

Regional detours will be activated to advise motorists coming from the South Bay to take I-880 to Highway 238 to I-580 instead of I-680.

For closures between the Koopman Road and Sunol Boulevard interchanges: Motorists on northbound I-680 are advised to exit I-680 at Calaveras, take Paloma Way, take Pleasanton Sunol Road and re-enter northbound I-680 at Sunol Boulevard. Those traveling on eastbound I-580 are advised to take eastbound Highway 84 to I-580.

For closures between Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue: I-680 northbound traffic should exit I-680 at Sunol Boulevard, take Bernal Avenue and re-enter the freeway from Bernal Avenue. Traffic on eastbound I-580 should take eastbound Highway 84 to I-580.

The project will also close northbound I-680 for 72 hours on the following holiday weekends: Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents' Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day.

For more information, visit the project website at dot.ca.gov.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.