San Ramon Valley teacher, cheer coach ordered to face jury trial

According to Ted Asregardoo, spokesperson for the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, Cope reasoned that "Moseby was too much of a threat to public safety to let him out" in his decisions at Friday's hearing, which included ordering Moseby to stand trial for the charges against him.

At the final day of the preliminary hearing on the case Friday, Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge John Cope declined to grant the defense's motion to reduce Moseby's $125,000 bail in order to enable his release from the Martinez Detention Facility, where he's been in custody since his arrest on Sept. 14.

Moseby, 41, of Concord is set to be arraigned on Jan. 3, marking the kickoff of criminal proceedings headed toward a jury trial, with Moseby facing charges against all five of the alleged victims in the case.

Nicholas Moseby is facing allegations by five different unidentified minors of sexual harassment and molestation during his time as a cheer coach with NorCal Elite in San Ramon and as a science teacher at the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

A cheer coach and teacher in the San Ramon Valley is set to remain in jail ahead of an arraignment date at the start of the new year after being held to answer for lewd conduct charges following a preliminary hearing that ended Friday.

While the two alleged victims who came forward ahead of Moseby's arrest this fall reported incidents that had occurred shortly before, the charges from additional victims who came forward after go as far back as January, according to court records.

At the time of his arrest, Moseby was a biology teacher at Diablo Vista Middle School, having previously taught at San Ramon Valley High School at the start of his teaching career in 2021, and had worked as a tumbling and conditioning coach for Nor Cal Elites for more than nine years. He was issued a single-subject teaching credential by the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing the month before his arrest, and received a certificate of clearance from the commission in 2021.

The initial announcement of his arrest on Sept. 14 was spurred by allegations from two young teenage girls and three charges. Three additional victims came forward ahead of court proceedings with additional allegations, leading to the total of eight charges Moseby now faces, according to the DA's office.

Moseby is facing four felony charges – three for lewd acts upon a child and one for distributing or exhibiting harmful material to seduce a minor. He is also facing three misdemeanor charges consisting of two for child molestation and one for sexual battery.

"In sexual assault cases, judges rarely lower the bail because they know that most of these suspects tend to go back to their old ways pretty quickly," Asregardoo said. "Moseby will now be held to answer on all the charges in the complaint."

San Ramon Valley teacher, cheer coach ordered to face jury trial

Moseby faces eight counts of lewd conduct against minors