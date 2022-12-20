News

CCCOE swears in board members for fresh terms

Mike Maxwell, Sarah Butler and Annette Lewis in office through 2026

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 20, 2022, 7:36 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The county office of education recently swore in three sitting board members for new four-year terms, including the trustee representing Danville and San Ramon, who beat out challengers for his seat in this year's general election.

Area 4 board member Mike Maxwell. (Photo courtesy CCCOE)

Area 4 Trustee Mike Maxwell, whose district includes Danville and San Ramon, beat out challengers Cheri Calcagno and Anaite Letona in the Nov. 8 election to defend his seat, with 40.43% of the vote as of the final results from the Contra Costa County Elections Division.

Maxwell was sworn in by county Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey for a new four-year term at a special meeting of the Contra Costa County Office of Education (CCCOE) on Dec. 9, along with Area 2 trustee Sarah Butler, whose area includes portions of Alamo, and Area 5 trustee Annette Lewis.

Butler and Lewis were also incumbent trustees who were successful in fending off challengers in this year's election. Butler won the race for Area 2 with 48.76% of the vote, with Lewis coming in at 41.28% of the vote. Butler faced challenges from Lisa Disbrow and Rupy Krishnan, while Lewis was opposed by Justin Brown and Derek Carson.

All three board members are set to remain in their seats until Dec. 9, 2026.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

CCCOE was established in 1932 and provides support to what are considered the county's most vulnerable students, including those incarcerated, in foster care, homeless, or facing emotional or physical barriers to education. The office also offers support and guidance to public school campuses and districts throughout the county such as fiscal support and professional education opportunities.

More information is available at cocoschools.org.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

CCCOE swears in board members for fresh terms

Mike Maxwell, Sarah Butler and Annette Lewis in office through 2026

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 20, 2022, 7:36 pm

The county office of education recently swore in three sitting board members for new four-year terms, including the trustee representing Danville and San Ramon, who beat out challengers for his seat in this year's general election.

Area 4 Trustee Mike Maxwell, whose district includes Danville and San Ramon, beat out challengers Cheri Calcagno and Anaite Letona in the Nov. 8 election to defend his seat, with 40.43% of the vote as of the final results from the Contra Costa County Elections Division.

Maxwell was sworn in by county Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey for a new four-year term at a special meeting of the Contra Costa County Office of Education (CCCOE) on Dec. 9, along with Area 2 trustee Sarah Butler, whose area includes portions of Alamo, and Area 5 trustee Annette Lewis.

Butler and Lewis were also incumbent trustees who were successful in fending off challengers in this year's election. Butler won the race for Area 2 with 48.76% of the vote, with Lewis coming in at 41.28% of the vote. Butler faced challenges from Lisa Disbrow and Rupy Krishnan, while Lewis was opposed by Justin Brown and Derek Carson.

All three board members are set to remain in their seats until Dec. 9, 2026.

CCCOE was established in 1932 and provides support to what are considered the county's most vulnerable students, including those incarcerated, in foster care, homeless, or facing emotional or physical barriers to education. The office also offers support and guidance to public school campuses and districts throughout the county such as fiscal support and professional education opportunities.

More information is available at cocoschools.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.