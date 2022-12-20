CCCOE swears in board members for fresh terms

The county office of education recently swore in three sitting board members for new four-year terms, including the trustee representing Danville and San Ramon, who beat out challengers for his seat in this year's general election.

Area 4 Trustee Mike Maxwell, whose district includes Danville and San Ramon, beat out challengers Cheri Calcagno and Anaite Letona in the Nov. 8 election to defend his seat, with 40.43% of the vote as of the final results from the Contra Costa County Elections Division.

Maxwell was sworn in by county Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey for a new four-year term at a special meeting of the Contra Costa County Office of Education (CCCOE) on Dec. 9, along with Area 2 trustee Sarah Butler, whose area includes portions of Alamo, and Area 5 trustee Annette Lewis.

Butler and Lewis were also incumbent trustees who were successful in fending off challengers in this year's election. Butler won the race for Area 2 with 48.76% of the vote, with Lewis coming in at 41.28% of the vote. Butler faced challenges from Lisa Disbrow and Rupy Krishnan, while Lewis was opposed by Justin Brown and Derek Carson.

All three board members are set to remain in their seats until Dec. 9, 2026.