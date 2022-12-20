Community Briefs: Education Champion award | Public art exhibit | Government 101 applications | SRPD audit report

Artists throughout the Bay Area's nine counties are invited to submit their works for display in a public art exhibit being prepared as a collaborative effort between the town of Danville, the Danville Public Library and Rakestraw Books.

"Bound for Books, An Artful Book Bench Project" is set to open on June 9, 2023 and run through next September. The exhibition "intends to encourage reading, provide a place for people to rest, and to instill in the community an understanding and appreciation of public art," according to an announcement from organizers.

"Artists are invited to paint and embellish fiberglass benches in the shape of open books, drawing on themes and inspiration for their designs from beloved children's books and/or adult classics," Danville officials said in an announcement.

The 10 artists selected by a committee organized to review their submissions will receive a $1,000 stipend. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 23.

After the closure of the exhibit, the benches will be sold at an online auction aimed at funding additional public art projects in Danville.

More information is available here.

Government 101 applications

The city of San Ramon is currently accepting applications for their next Government 101 workshop, headed by city clerk Christina Franco's office.

The eight-week session is aimed at providing citizens with basic training on the city's governmental and civic functions at all of its departments, ranging from public works to the police department.

Meetings are scheduled for Mondays from 6:30-9 p.m. starting on Feb. 23. The course concludes with a formal recognition of participants at a future City Council meeting.

More information and applications are available here.

SRPD audit report

The San Ramon Police Department (SRPD) recently received the results of an annual report auditing the department's hiring practices, which gave the agency 100% marks according to a recent announcement from Police Chief Denton Carlson.

The audit was conducted on Nov. 28 by the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training. The areas it reviewed included firearms, FBI, education, and medical and psychological suitability clearances.

"Since the San Ramon Police Department began in 2007, the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training has routinely audited our background investigations and hiring files," Carlton said in an announcement on Dec. 20. "Every audit conducted has resulted in a report of 100% compliance."