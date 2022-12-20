News

Danville council to vote on next steps for Diablo Road Trail

Long anticipated multi-use path could break ground this summer

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 20, 2022, 4:51 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Diablo Road Trail is set to come to its full fruition next year, pending the Danville Town council's vote to move into the next phase of the project at their Dec. 20 meeting. (Image courtesy Town of Danville)

The Danville Town Council is set to consider approving a resolution that would move the long envisioned Diablo Road Trail Project forward to its design phase.

Plans for a path along Diablo Road have been part of the town's plans for the future for a majority of its incorporated history, with references in the town's 2005 General Plan adopted in 1987 and its Townwide Trails Master Plan adopted in 1989.

More recently, the town's Diablo Road Trail Conceptual Alignment and Feasibility analysis was completed in 2018, offering an overview of the possible alignment options for the trail in preparation for the current environmental review of the project, which is nearing its completion.

Following the environmental review period, the project is poised to move to its final design phase, with next summer being the goal to begin construction.

Town staff submitted an Initial Study and Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) for the council's review, stating that implementation and mitigation measures would be sufficient to prevent any significant environmental impacts that were identified during the environmental review process.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Upon the council's approval of the MND, the next steps of the project would consist of seeking permits from agencies including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Regional Water Quality Control Board, which will oversee the construction phase of the project.

The favored alignment option for the trail will be along the southside of Diablo Road between Fairway Drive and the intersection Avenida Nueva and Diablo Road, connecting with a 0.7-mile trail at Magee Preserve Development that is currently under construction.

"In total, the new trail segments and existing 0.5-mile Diablo Road Trail (aka Barbara Haile Trail) will provide a contiguous, 2.1-mile Class I facility connecting the Diablo Road/Green Valley Road intersection with Blackhawk Road," Senior Civil Engineer Nader Salama and Transportation Manager Andrew Dillard wrote in a staff report.

Town staff are recommending that the council adopt the MND for the project and move it into its final design phase in order to meet goals for construction and completion by next year.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet on Tuesday (Dec. 20) at 5 p.m. The agenda is available here.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Danville council to vote on next steps for Diablo Road Trail

Long anticipated multi-use path could break ground this summer

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 20, 2022, 4:51 am

The Danville Town Council is set to consider approving a resolution that would move the long envisioned Diablo Road Trail Project forward to its design phase.

Plans for a path along Diablo Road have been part of the town's plans for the future for a majority of its incorporated history, with references in the town's 2005 General Plan adopted in 1987 and its Townwide Trails Master Plan adopted in 1989.

More recently, the town's Diablo Road Trail Conceptual Alignment and Feasibility analysis was completed in 2018, offering an overview of the possible alignment options for the trail in preparation for the current environmental review of the project, which is nearing its completion.

Following the environmental review period, the project is poised to move to its final design phase, with next summer being the goal to begin construction.

Town staff submitted an Initial Study and Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) for the council's review, stating that implementation and mitigation measures would be sufficient to prevent any significant environmental impacts that were identified during the environmental review process.

Upon the council's approval of the MND, the next steps of the project would consist of seeking permits from agencies including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Regional Water Quality Control Board, which will oversee the construction phase of the project.

The favored alignment option for the trail will be along the southside of Diablo Road between Fairway Drive and the intersection Avenida Nueva and Diablo Road, connecting with a 0.7-mile trail at Magee Preserve Development that is currently under construction.

"In total, the new trail segments and existing 0.5-mile Diablo Road Trail (aka Barbara Haile Trail) will provide a contiguous, 2.1-mile Class I facility connecting the Diablo Road/Green Valley Road intersection with Blackhawk Road," Senior Civil Engineer Nader Salama and Transportation Manager Andrew Dillard wrote in a staff report.

Town staff are recommending that the council adopt the MND for the project and move it into its final design phase in order to meet goals for construction and completion by next year.

The Danville Town Council is set to meet on Tuesday (Dec. 20) at 5 p.m. The agenda is available here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.