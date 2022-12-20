Danville council to vote on next steps for Diablo Road Trail

The Danville Town Council is set to consider approving a resolution that would move the long envisioned Diablo Road Trail Project forward to its design phase.

Plans for a path along Diablo Road have been part of the town's plans for the future for a majority of its incorporated history, with references in the town's 2005 General Plan adopted in 1987 and its Townwide Trails Master Plan adopted in 1989.

More recently, the town's Diablo Road Trail Conceptual Alignment and Feasibility analysis was completed in 2018, offering an overview of the possible alignment options for the trail in preparation for the current environmental review of the project, which is nearing its completion.

Following the environmental review period, the project is poised to move to its final design phase, with next summer being the goal to begin construction.

Town staff submitted an Initial Study and Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) for the council's review, stating that implementation and mitigation measures would be sufficient to prevent any significant environmental impacts that were identified during the environmental review process.