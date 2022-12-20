News

DSRSD board to determine process for filling Division 1 vacancy

Director Rubio steps down after being elected to San Ramon City Council

by Nicole Gonzales / Danville San Ramon

Following the departure of one of its board members, the Dublin San Ramon Services District is set to discuss how to fill the vacant seat at the next scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

Marisol Rubio. (Contributed photo)

Former Director Marisol Rubio has now been sworn in to a new role in Tri-Valley government, the San Ramon City Council. Rubio's former seat on the DSRSD board, division 1, is currently vacant and will require additional discussion and deliberation from the board on how to move forward.

The DSRSD, a regional agency that works with water, wastewater and recycled water, provides its services throughout parts of the Tri-Valley. This includes Dublin, parts of San Ramon and Pleasanton through a sewer contract.

Typically, the DSRSD is made up of five nonpartisan elected officials. Terms for the position are retained for four years.

In her time with the DSRSD, the former director also served as board vice president for the 2022 year. Rubio will now be serving City Council District 4 of San Ramon, in which she resides.

Representatives from DSRSD confirmed to DanvilleSanRamon that the board members will discuss how to proceed with the filling process of Division 1 at the board meeting on Tuesday (Dec. 20).

Per the meeting agenda, directors plan to "discuss options for filling a Board of Directors vacancy and provide direction."

