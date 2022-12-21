News

Crumbl Cookies shops in Tri-Valley hit with penalties for child labor violations

Local franchisee sees highest fees among 11 locations cited nationwide

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Wed, Dec 21, 2022, 8:52 pm
Popular dessert chain Crumbl Cookies is currently facing financial penalties following a federal investigation that found child labor violations at 11 franchises across the country, with the Tri-Valley franchise that operates three locations being hit the hardest.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division announced Tuesday that an investigation into 11 franchise locations across six states found that a total of 46 young employees under 18 years old faced work hours that violate child labor laws, as well as dangerous conditions that child labor protections are also aimed at shielding them from.

"Violations ranged from employing some minor-aged employees to work longer and later than the time the law allows to assigning others to operate potentially dangerous ovens and machinery," labor department officials said in Tuesday's announcement.

Of the 46 minors impacted according to the labor department, nine were employed by Tri-Valley Treats LLC, the local franchisee that operates locations in San Ramon, Dublin and Livermore.

The findings mean that the 11 franchise operations are collectively facing $57,854 in penalties for the violations, with Tri-Valley Treats LLC facing the highest proportion of that total compared to other franchises, at $15,417. The local operation was tied with a franchise out of Bountiful, Utah for having the highest number of minors impacted according to the investigation.

"Employers must ensure that part-time employment does not jeopardize the safety or education of young workers," Wage and Hour Division regional administrator Betty Campbell said in Tuesday's announcement. "It is the responsibility of every employer who hires minor workers to understand child labor laws, and comply with them or potentially face costly consequences."

In addition to Tri-Valley Treats LLC, two other nearby franchise operations were among those found in violation according to the labor department. Andersen Brentwood Inc. based in Brentwood and Walnut Creek Cookies LLC based in Concord were also hit with fees for $7,543 and $3,597 respectively. Six minors were impacted by violations at the Brentwood operation, and three by violations at the Concord operation.

The labor department reports that child labor violations nationwide increased by 37% during 2022 compared with 2021, impacting more than 3,800 minors throughout the country.

Jeanita Lyman
