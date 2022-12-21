Crumbl Cookies shops in Tri-Valley hit with penalties for child labor violations

Popular dessert chain Crumbl Cookies is currently facing financial penalties following a federal investigation that found child labor violations at 11 franchises across the country, with the Tri-Valley franchise that operates three locations being hit the hardest.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division announced Tuesday that an investigation into 11 franchise locations across six states found that a total of 46 young employees under 18 years old faced work hours that violate child labor laws, as well as dangerous conditions that child labor protections are also aimed at shielding them from.

"Violations ranged from employing some minor-aged employees to work longer and later than the time the law allows to assigning others to operate potentially dangerous ovens and machinery," labor department officials said in Tuesday's announcement.

Of the 46 minors impacted according to the labor department, nine were employed by Tri-Valley Treats LLC, the local franchisee that operates locations in San Ramon, Dublin and Livermore.

The findings mean that the 11 franchise operations are collectively facing $57,854 in penalties for the violations, with Tri-Valley Treats LLC facing the highest proportion of that total compared to other franchises, at $15,417. The local operation was tied with a franchise out of Bountiful, Utah for having the highest number of minors impacted according to the investigation.