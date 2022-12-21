News

Dublin police investigating armed robbery at Mike's Camera store

Group of five took an estimated $80,000 in merchandise

by Nicole Gonzales / Danville San Ramon

On the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14 Dublin Police Services responded to reports of an armed robbery at a local business in the west side of the city.

Two of the five suspects of an armed robbery at Mike's Camera in Dublin are shown in masks and hoodies. (Photo courtesy of Dublin Police Services)

According to an issued press release on the incident, officers arrived at the scene around 10 a.m. Police confirmed that customers and employees of Mike’s Camera store at the 7200 block of Regional Street had been held at gunpoint while merchandise was stolen.

Police report five individuals were allegedly involved in the crime and are still at-large. The investigation is ongoing.

The robbers entered the store and proceeded to hold employees and customers at gunpoint while they smashed several display cases in the business. An estimated $80,000 worth of gear was taken, according to Dublin police. The suspects then fled in a nearby vehicle.

Police were unable to locate the assailants or the vehicle following the robbery.

According to the statement, eyewitness accounts describe the burglars as "dark-skinned males in their early twenties." The news release also said they wore dark clothing with hoods, gloves and masks. A description of the getaway vehicle has not yet been provided.

Officers referred to the crime as a "take-over" style robbery. In this scenario, suspects take control of a location and demand money or merchandise, this typically includes more than one perpetrator.

Anyone with additional information about the robbery is encouraged to contact Dublin law enforcement at 925-833-6670.

