Dublin police investigating armed robbery at Mike's Camera store

On the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14 Dublin Police Services responded to reports of an armed robbery at a local business in the west side of the city.

According to an issued press release on the incident, officers arrived at the scene around 10 a.m. Police confirmed that customers and employees of Mike’s Camera store at the 7200 block of Regional Street had been held at gunpoint while merchandise was stolen.

Police report five individuals were allegedly involved in the crime and are still at-large. The investigation is ongoing.

The robbers entered the store and proceeded to hold employees and customers at gunpoint while they smashed several display cases in the business. An estimated $80,000 worth of gear was taken, according to Dublin police. The suspects then fled in a nearby vehicle.

Police were unable to locate the assailants or the vehicle following the robbery.