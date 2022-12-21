Holiday week closure, furlough set for Danville town offices

Danville officials have announced the upcoming closure dates for town offices for holiday observances and a mandatory staff furlough starting Monday.
Town staff will be out of the office for holiday observances on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27, immediately followed by a mandatory furlough from Dec. 28 through Dec. 30.
With another holiday observance scheduled for Jan. 2, the town offices are set to be closed all of next week before resuming services on Jan. 3 at 8 a.m.
The offices will maintain regular business hours ahead of the weekend this Thursday and Friday.
Despite the office closure, some town services will remain available throughout the weekend and next week. Routine emergency police services are set to continue throughout the scheduled closures while the Danville Police Department (DPD) front counter will be closed for holiday observances on Dec. 26, Dec. 27 and Jan. 2.
The DPD counter will operate on a modified schedule for furlough days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 30.
The town will also continue to offer some limited building inspection services by appointment only on the furlough days from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30. Outdoor facilities and parks will maintain their regular hours of operation throughout the scheduled closures.
