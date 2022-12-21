Pleasanton Preps: Amador boys' basketball wins Dons City Classic

After a good offensive quarter for both teams, Amador led by two points heading into the fourth. It was there Amador pulled away, outscoring Arroyo 15-6 to take home the tournament championship.

In the championship, Amador faced the host -- the Arroyo Dons -- and found themselves looking up at a 16-10 deficit at the end of the first quarter. Amador rallied for a 19-13 second quarter edge, and the game was tied at the half at 29-29.

Javier Gros had 10 points for the Dons, who led by 10 at the break before holding off a slight Irvington comeback in the second half.

The opening game saw Amador knock off Irvington 65-58. Colton Cash led the way with 22 points, including five 3-pointers. Mateo Jackson added 18 points with a pair of trey bombs.

The Amador Valley boys' basketball team enjoyed a nice run at the Dons City Classic hosted by Arroyo, as Pleasanton's Dons won both their games and took the championship.

Right now, one of the features is the EBAL Power Rankings for basketball and soccer. Always discussion worthy, check it out.

Once again, it is free, but you need to sign up on the Pleasanton Weekly website to get it delivered each Tuesday to your inbox.

As we head towards the first of the year, I also want to thank all of you for taking the time to read this column, and/or the Tri-Valley Preps Playbook, my free subscription features/notebook that covers all things East Bay Athletic League.

If you are staying local, make sure to check out the Tri-Valley Preps Playbook for a schedule of holiday high sports locally. If you get chance, head out and check out some of our local teams. We are blessed to have talented teams at all levels, in all sports.

I wanted to take the time to wish all of you a great break and make sure to enjoy the time spent with family and friends.

By the time this comes out in print, the kids will be out of school, and hopefully everyone will be in the full holiday celebration mode!

Three days later in the first round of the Winter Classic the two met again with the outcome a 6-0 Foothill win.

The first was a non-league, regular-season game and was a 7-0 win. Alejandro Ramirez, Ryan Bongiorno, Matthew Tahir, Anthony Bonev, Tariq Mohammed and Gabe Hersch all scored goals for the Falcons.

The Falcons ended up playing Deer Valley two times last week and rolled to a pair of wins, outscoring the Wolverines 13-0 in the two games.

Jackson ended up being named MVP of the tournament, with Cash getting a spot on the All-Tournament team.

Cash had 14 to lead the Amador Dons, including a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. Tyler Cheng added 11 points, with Yindja Fungula adding 11 as well.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Pleasanton Preps: Amador boys' basketball wins Dons City Classic

Also: Foothill boys' soccer racks up two wins in same week over Deer Valley