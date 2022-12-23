County Supervisor Mitchoff hears tributes, issues warning at final meeting

"If there is a measure of someone's service in public that is the reflection of those people around you who paid tribute, then you hit the pinnacle," McPeak said. "It was wonderful seeing everybody at your (recent retirement) celebration, with all five supervisors there, and to recognize your tremendous contributions to Contra Costa County.

Mitchoff paused frequently at the meeting, getting choked up talking about working for a Martinez attorney straight out of high school, becoming a paralegal, and working for former county sheriff and state senator and assemblyman Richard Rainey. She later worked for former supervisor and now U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier and former county supervisor Sunne Wright McPeak, who was at the Dec. 13 board meeting.

Mitchoff, who was first elected to the board in 2010, is known for cutting through the bureaucracy of local politics and getting to the point, often bluntly and passionately.

"We've been called communists and today we got a new one: domestic terrorist," Mitchoff said. "I'm keeping a list. It's the only way you get through some of these comments."

"The one (comment) that really stuck out was John's comment about being in a fight and, to be in a fight, he would definitely want Karen to be on his side in that fight," Glover said. "I'm reminded of that as on the various agencies and government bodies that she has served on down through the years, she has been a forceful leader and fighting for those things that she believed in."

Other colleagues, past and present, praised her work ethic, tenacity, and focus on issues, from the environment to libraries to social services. County Health Services director Anna Roth said Mitchoff's strong support during the COVID-19 lockdown was critical.

"As Tina Turner had said, and you paid witness to all of us, you simply are the best," McPeak said.

"I also want to recognize how you've grown people like I know that you were grown by Sunne and Mark and the sheriff and all of these people, but you've also paid it forward," Burgis said. "You have paid it forward and you continue to pay it forward you've made me a better elected leader so I want to thank you personally for that."

"Your friendship, your support of myself and the community, has been truly outstanding as well," Carlson said. "As for the entire District 4 and the county and beyond when I think of the work you have done regionally across the Bay Area, it's just truly outstanding and tremendous."

Pleasant Hill City Councilmember Ken Carlson won last month's election to fill Mitchoff's District 4 seat on the board, which includes Concord, most of Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, Clayton, and nearby unincorporated areas. Carlson said he knows he has large shoes to fill. Mitchoff was on Pleasant Hill's Recreation and Parks Commission before being elected to the City Council and serving as mayor.

"So you know he is really not feeling well because we all know Gioia and he loves to comment on issues of importance to him, and so we wish him a speedy recovery," Mitchoff said. "I told him I texted him back it was more important for him to take care of himself."

"Supervisor Gioia texted me this morning -- I knew yesterday -- but he texted me this morning that he is staying in bed and won't even be on Zoom," Mitchoff said before the board went into its customary closed session.

Gioia has COVID-19 and, according to Mitchoff, was in bed on the morning of the board meeting and unable to even join the Board of Supervisors virtually for its regular meeting, at which the board is scheduled to send Mitchoff off into retirement.

"We're going to need people who are willing to step up and do the hard work," she said.

"I am very concerned about the future of those willing to serve at the local level in appointed and elected offices," Mitchoff said. "We all know individuals who we believe would be great public leaders, but when we go out and ask them would they consider it, it used to be the concern was 'I don't know if I can raise the money to be able to launch a viable campaign.' Now it's 'I wouldn't do that for anything.'

Mitchoff said she plans to spend time exercising, traveling to national parks, and will adopt a dog. She also referred to earlier public speakers accusing the board of being part of election and vaccine conspiracies in warning of a growing danger in local politics.

Before reading the proclamation officially thanking Mitchoff and recognizing her retirement, District 2 Supervisor Candace Andersen told Mitchoff, "I'm just going to say you know well behaved women don't make history, so keep it up."

County Supervisor Mitchoff hears tributes, issues warning at final meeting

Gioia misses board session with COVID-19