San Ramon releases draft Housing Element

San Ramon officials are soliciting feedback on an updated draft Housing Element during a public review period that kicked off this week.

The seven-day review period kicked off on Wednesday, with review and feedback invited through next Tuesday (Dec. 27).

The current draft up for review has undergone revisions and incorporated comments following the submission of an earlier draft for feedback from the California Department of Housing and Community Development on Oct. 18.

While San Ramon has grown steadily and demanded more housing for years, one focus of the current Housing Element update for 2023 to 2031 is finding sites that can meet the state's requirements under the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) that the city identify sites and make way for the development of more than 5,000 additional housing units, 61% of which are required to be affordable to low-income households.

The draft Housing Element also focuses on providing for additional workforce housing long anticipated as necessary for the city's continued growth, and part of officials' vision for its future.