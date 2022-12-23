Third-party investigation finds VTA had no prior knowledge, warning about 2021 mass shooting

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority last week held a press conference regarding findings from an independent investigation into the May 26, 2021, mass shooting in the VTA's San Jose rail yard that left nine employees dead including Jose Hernandez III of Dublin.

An independent investigator was commissioned to evaluate if "there was anything we could have or should have known that might have prevented this tragedy," Chief of External Affairs for the VTA Jim Lawson said on Dec. 12.

The VTA Board of Directors authorized the release of the independent investigator's report, the VTA said.

"After months of research, the independent investigator concluded that VTA possessed no prior knowledge nor any warning that the employee/shooter was planning a mass shooting," said the VTA spokesperson.

The investigator, Morin I. Jacob from Liebert Cassidy Whitmore, said in the report given to the VTA that 47 witnesses had been interviewed, and that "there were no reports made to VTA that would have put VTA on notice that Cassidy might engage in violent behavior."