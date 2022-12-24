Plane crashes near Livermore Airport on Christmas Eve

An airplane crashed into property just east of the Livermore Municipal Airport, injuring the solo pilot late on Christmas Eve afternoon, according to authorities.

The status of the pilot, including the nature of their injuries, was not immediately clear as of Saturday evening.

The incident occurred at about 4:55 p.m. Saturday, according to Jim Artman, a battalion chief with the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.

LPFD and Alameda County Fire Department crews were dispatched to a report first describing an aircraft down at the airport in west-central Livermore, according to Artman. The information was soon clarified that the small airplane went down and came to rest at a commercial storage facility property on Rutan Drive just east of the airport.

Michael Musca, interim airport manager, said a local pilot had just taken off from the Livermore Airport when their airplane lost power suddenly. The airplane "landed abruptly" in the clear zone property owned by the airport on the other side of Highway 84 before coming to rest against a commercial building.