Plane crashes near Livermore Airport on Christmas Eve

An airplane crashed into property just east of the Livermore Municipal Airport, injuring the solo pilot late on Christmas Eve afternoon, according to authorities.
The status of the pilot, including the nature of their injuries, was not immediately clear as of Saturday evening.
The incident occurred at about 4:55 p.m. Saturday, according to Jim Artman, a battalion chief with the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.
LPFD and Alameda County Fire Department crews were dispatched to a report first describing an aircraft down at the airport in west-central Livermore, according to Artman. The information was soon clarified that the small airplane went down and came to rest at a commercial storage facility property on Rutan Drive just east of the airport.
Michael Musca, interim airport manager, said a local pilot had just taken off from the Livermore Airport when their airplane lost power suddenly. The airplane "landed abruptly" in the clear zone property owned by the airport on the other side of Highway 84 before coming to rest against a commercial building.
The first arriving fire crews confirmed that a single-engine airplane with only the pilot aboard crashed and made contact with the storage building, "resulting in severe damage to the aircraft (and) requiring an extended extrication of the pilot," according to Artman.
The pilot, who has not been identified publicly, was transported by Falck Ambulance to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, according to Artman, who said he did not know the nature of the pilot's injuries.
The building was not damaged, according to Artman. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.
