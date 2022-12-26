News

San Ramon: Police arrest man on suspicion of hate crime after racist rant at In-N-Out

Exchange captured in TikTok video goes viral, prompting response from police chief

by Bay City News Service

Police said Monday they have arrested a Denver man suspected of a racist and homophobic rant against two people at a San Ramon fast-food restaurant on Christmas Eve.

Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, allegedly harassed the diners at the In-N-Out Burger on San Ramon Valley Boulevard as they were filming themselves trying different dishes, making the young man and young woman fear for their safety.

"The San Ramon Police Department strives to ensure everyone in our community feels safe and welcome," Lt. Tami Williams said in a press release Monday afternoon. "We will continue to take swift and diligent legal action against acts of hate to help create an inclusive place for all to live, work and visit."

A TikTok video that captured the exchange shows the pair trying different menu items, when someone behind the camera says "You're filming yourself eating? You're weird homosexuals."

The diners look stunned, and the suspect then asks if they are Japanese or Korean. When one of them answers 'Korean', the suspect then says "that's what I thought. You're Kim Jong Un's boyfriend huh."

As the diners laugh nervously, the suspect then says he is "a slavemaster" and uses a homophobic slur.

After that, the suspect tells them "see you outside."

On Sunday afternoon, San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson said on social media that police were seeking information about the suspect and posted a photo of a man in a silver Mustang, with Florida plates.

On Monday, police said Krah would be booked at Contra Costa County jail in Martinez on suspicion of two counts of committing a hate crime.

"Thank you to everyone who has helped by providing information associated with the racist and homophobic incidents over the past few days," Carlson said Monday in a post on social media.

Editor's note: DanvilleSanRamon editorial director Jeremy Walsh contributed to this story.

